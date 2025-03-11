2025 Budget: Government finally cancels controversial betting tax

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the controversial betting tax will be cancelled.

The betting tax was introduced by the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo government in 2023 and in effect the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began withholding 10% of all gambling platform wins in August 2023.

Presenting the 2025 budget in parliament today, Forson outlined explained the decision to scrap what has been described as a nuisance tax.

He stated:

Mr. Speaker we will abolish the 10% withholding tax on betting.

He stressed the need for the betting tax and other taxes to be removed, stating that it will improve the disposal income of Ghanaians.

The removal of these taxes will ease the burden on households and improve their disposal income. In addition, it will support business growth and improve tax compliance.

Finance Minister’s earlier promise

This is in fulfillment of his promise to abolish the betting tax in his first budget if confirmed and in line with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) campaign pledge.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, January 13, Dr. Forson argued that the current betting tax has failed to meet its objectives and should be scrapped.

I insist that the betting tax must be abolished, and as Finance Minister, I will abolish it in my first budget because it has failed.

He explained that the tax had not generated the expected revenue and had only placed a heavy burden on the betting sector without benefiting the wider economy.

In addition to his stance on the betting tax, Dr. Forson reaffirmed his opposition to the controversial E-levy, which has now also been cancelled.