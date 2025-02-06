Kofi Adams blasts ‘lazy’ Appointments Committee, likens vetting to village meeting

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has sharply criticised the Appointments Committee of Parliament, claiming their actions are inconsistent with established parliamentary procedures.

Appearing as a panellist on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme, Adams expressed disappointment in the committee, accusing them of lowering the seriousness and importance of the vetting process.

He pointed out that their approach has caused discomfort for the ministerial nominees involved, describing their conduct as "lazy" and unprofessional. He even compared the committee's behaviour to that of a casual village meeting.

Adams said as quoted by Ghanaweb:

The Appointments Committee have done a poor job by scheduling something they know they cannot follow. They will hold their own meeting and plan something without communicating to persons they have already invited. That’s a very lazy way of talking.

He went on to say:

If that’s what they said, then I would not be charitable with it. Parliament is an organised institution and we don’t behave that way. We are not running some village setting meetings. We are running a serious business, so you don’t schedule nominees to appear before you and then hold another meeting without communicating the changes to the persons, and when they appear there, you describe them as being smuggled. This Appointments Committee have done a lot of harm to people.

Appointment Committee chaos

Adams' comments followed a chaotic scene in Parliament on Thursday, January 30, 2025, during the vetting process. A clash between the Majority and Minority caucuses escalated when the Majority attempted to extend the vetting session beyond 10 PM, a move opposed by the Minority.

The disagreement quickly turned physical, with verbal exchanges escalating into a brawl. Reports from the chamber indicate that tables were overturned and microphones damaged during the melee.

In response to the violence, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, took swift action, suspending four Members of Parliament involved in the disturbances. The MPs suspended were Mr. Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip Jerry Shaibu, and Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli.