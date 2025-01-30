Chairs flipped, tables broken as chaos erupts over vetting of Ablakwa and Akandoh

Members of Parliament from both the NDC Majority and NPP Minority caucuses on the Appointments Committee engaged in heated exchanges and near fisticuffs after chaos erupted during the committee's sitting in the late hours of Thursday, 30th January 2025.

The commotion stemmed from disagreements over the vetting process, with a refusal to proceed with the outstanding nominees—Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (Minister-designate for Health) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs).

The incident unfolded immediately after the vetting of Transport Minister-designate Joseph Bukari Nikpe, when NPP Minority MPs demanded an adjournment, citing exhaustion. However, the request was opposed by NDC Majority MPs, who insisted on proceeding. Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor urged the Clerk of Parliament to swear in the next nominee, leading to a tense standoff.

The disagreement quickly escalated into chaos, with MPs flipping chairs and damaging tables, speakers, microphones, and other items. This prompted an urgent intervention by security personnel, with over 10 police officers deployed to restore order.

After nearly 30 minutes of heated verbal exchanges, near fisticuffs, and hooting, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga addressed the media, apologising for the incident.

In his remarks, Mr Ayariga acknowledged the destruction of parliamentary equipment, which hindered further proceedings. He urged both sides to remain calm and prevent similar disruptions in the future, noting that the incident had tarnished Parliament's reputation.

The Appointments Committee was initially scheduled to vet eight ministerial nominees. However, the process was significantly delayed by the extended questioning of Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, who faced over four hours of scrutiny from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Reacting to the incident, the Minority Leader defended his caucus's right to ask thorough questions, accusing NDC MPs of attempting to intimidate his members.