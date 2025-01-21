Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Mahama names 3rd batch of ministerial appointees; Ablakwa, Sam George make list

21 January 2025 at 12:15
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been appointed the minister-designate for Foreign Affairs. In a statement dated Tuesday, 21st January 2025, Acting Spokesperson at the Presidency, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced that President John Mahama has submitted a third batch of ministerial nominees to Parliament.

This list includes thirteen Ministers of State and the final three Regional Minister nominees.

Prominent names on the list include Dr Edward Omane Boamah, designated for the Ministry of Defence, Samuel Nartey George (MP) for the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP) for the Ministry of Health.

Ministerial Nominees:

Ministers of State

  1. Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah - Ministry of Defence

  2. Samuel Nartey George, MP - Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations

  3. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP - Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

  4. Kofi Iddie Adams, MP - Ministry of Sports and Recreation

  5. Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo, MP - Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment

  6. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP - Ministry of Health

  7. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP - Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology

  8. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, MP - Ministry of Transport

  9. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, MP – Ministry of Interior

  10. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  11. Adjei Kenneth Gilbert - Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources

  12. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum - Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives

  13. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP - Minister of State, Government Communications

  14. Issifu Seidu, MP - Minister of State, Climate Change and Sustainability

Regional Minister Nominees

  1. Puozuing Charles Lwanga - Upper West Region

  2. Joseph Addae Akwaboa - Bono Region

  3. Francis Owusu Antwi - Bono East Region

  4. The nominees are subject to vetting and approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

News

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article