Mahama names 3rd batch of ministerial appointees; Ablakwa, Sam George make list

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been appointed the minister-designate for Foreign Affairs. In a statement dated Tuesday, 21st January 2025, Acting Spokesperson at the Presidency, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced that President John Mahama has submitted a third batch of ministerial nominees to Parliament.
This list includes thirteen Ministers of State and the final three Regional Minister nominees.
Prominent names on the list include Dr Edward Omane Boamah, designated for the Ministry of Defence, Samuel Nartey George (MP) for the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP) for the Ministry of Health.
Ministerial Nominees:
Ministers of State
Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah - Ministry of Defence
Samuel Nartey George, MP - Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP - Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
Kofi Iddie Adams, MP - Ministry of Sports and Recreation
Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo, MP - Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP - Ministry of Health
Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP - Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology
Joseph Bukari Nikpe, MP - Ministry of Transport
Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, MP – Ministry of Interior
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Adjei Kenneth Gilbert - Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources
Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum - Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives
Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP - Minister of State, Government Communications
Issifu Seidu, MP - Minister of State, Climate Change and Sustainability
Regional Minister Nominees
Puozuing Charles Lwanga - Upper West Region
Joseph Addae Akwaboa - Bono Region
Francis Owusu Antwi - Bono East Region
The nominees are subject to vetting and approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee.