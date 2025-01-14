ORAL: I receive daily threats but remain resolute – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that he receives daily threats due to his anti-corruption efforts.
According to him, the threats are attempts to intimidate him and derail his advocacy, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to the cause.
In an interview with Joy News, the lawmaker stated:
Threats have become a daily feature, but we have a tough skin. We know that the good Lord protects us. And we are also encouraged by the overwhelming support that we have from the Ghanaian people. So we expect more of the threats. We expect that the bad guys will even come up with more schemes.
He also highlighted the prevalence of fake news and propaganda aimed at tarnishing his reputation:
I have been suffering a lot of propaganda, smearing, and fake news. People just want to demonise you, bastardise you, and call the dog a bad name to hang it. But we remain unperturbed. We are resolute, we are focused, and it’s an honour to serve your country and to leave a legacy in such a very positive area. So I really ignore those. I don't allow those threats and those attacks to get to me at all.
ORAL’s Mandate and Recovering the Loot
The five-member ORAL team was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the official commencement of his term on 7th January 2025. Tasked with gathering information from the public and other sources on suspected corruption cases, the team is laying the groundwork for the implementation of ORAL.
The ORAL committee is chaired by Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and includes former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.
This initiative forms part of President Mahama’s commitment to recovering looted state funds and prosecuting corrupt officials, particularly from the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.