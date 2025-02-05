Parliament approves Kofi Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation

Parliament has approved the appointment of the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, as the Minister of Sports and Recreation.

President John Dramani Mahama nominated Adams in January and he subsequently appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament last week for vetting.

During the session, he addressed key issues concerning the sports sector and reaffirmed his commitment to a holistic development approach.

On Tuesday, Parliament received and adopted the report of the Appointments Committee on Adams' vetting, after which his nomination was formally approved. This clears the way for him to be sworn into office by President Mahama to officially assume his duties.

He takes over from Mustapha Ussif, who served as the sector minister from 2021 to 2024 under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The bigger picture

As he prepares to take over the ministry, Adams has been advised to exercise prudence, particularly in managing the football sector, which remains a significant aspect of Ghanaian sports.

In an earlier interview, he emphasised his commitment to promoting all sporting disciplines, ensuring that while football remains a priority, other sports will receive equal attention and resources.

His appointment is expected to bring fresh leadership to the ministry as the government seeks to enhance the development of sports and recreational activities across the country.