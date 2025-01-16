I expected the NPP government to withdraw my court case—Kwesi Nyantakyi cries

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has voiced his frustration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not intervening in his prolonged legal battle.

In an interview with Hot FM, Nyantakyi disclosed his expectation that the party would terminate the court case involving corruption allegations stemming from the "Number 12" exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi, who contested the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ejisu constituency, stated that his legal troubles were a subject of discussion within the party at the time, but no action was taken.

During my prime time to contest the seat, it was an issue within the party. I thought that if I contested, they [NPP] would have cancelled the court case

The former GFA boss, who has been facing fraud and corruption charges for five years, emphasised the emotional and financial burden the case has placed on him.

I haven't spent any government money, I haven't killed anybody, but I'm still in court

Both Nyantakyi and his co-accused, former Northern Regional GFA boss Abdulai Alhassan, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case, last adjourned to October 16, 2024, awaits the outcome of an appeal at the Court of Appeal before High Court proceedings can continue.

What lies ahead for Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi’s public criticism of the NPP reflects his disappointment with the party’s perceived unwillingness to support its members during challenging times.