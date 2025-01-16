George Afriyie: Someone told Nyantakyi he would die if he made me GFA vice president

George Afriyie, former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that external influences played a significant role in the breakdown of his once-close relationship with former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking in an interview with Metro TV, Afriyie alleged that before his appointment as vice president, someone seeking the role warned Nyantakyi that he would lose his life if he appointed Afriyie.

This claim, according to Afriyie, was part of a broader scheme by certain individuals to sow discord between him and Nyantakyi.

Prior to Kwesi appointing me as vice president, someone went to him and said I had gone to a juju man to ensure my appointment and that a year after my appointment, he would die

Afriyie also stated that his decision to pursue the GFA presidency created tension between him and Nyantakyi, which some individuals exploited to their advantage. He explained that these individuals spread false accusations, including allegations of his involvement in the planning of the Number 12 documentary, which exposed corruption in Ghanaian football.

My intention to contest the elections before Number 12 created a rift between me and Kwesi Nyantakyi. Some people pounced on the rift to deepen the woes. They went to Kwesi and accused me of being part of those who planned the documentary

The former GFA vice president also addressed the controversy surrounding a text message he sent to Nyantakyi, stating that it was connected to their strained relationship stemming from his presidential ambitions.

