Gov’t to beef up security at stadia after fatal stabbing of Kotoko fan - Kofi Adams

The minister-designate for sports and recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured the public that the government will strengthen security measures at stadiums nationwide.

This follows the tragic stabbing of a devoted football fan during a Ghana Premier League match, an incident that has raised serious concerns about safety at football venues.

The unfortunate event took place in Nsoatre after Asante Kotoko’s matchday 19 clash against Nsoatreman FC, resulting in the untimely death of a Kotoko supporter, popularly known as Pooley.

Speaking to Joy News, Kofi Adams strongly condemned the violent act and reaffirmed the need for immediate security interventions.

You cannot have patience for such an act, especially when we've had serious incidents in the past. A repeat of any kind should be condemned—especially at a time when we are trying to rekindle the love and passion Ghanaians have for our sport.

Hooliganism has long been a threat to the integrity of Ghanaian football, contributing to declining attendance and waning enthusiasm among fans.

Adams emphasised how such violent incidents erode progress and hinder efforts to restore confidence in the sport.

Acts such as this take us several steps back. We must not accept it. This is highly condemnable. It must not be tolerated, and under no circumstance should excuses be made for what happened.

In response to the tragic incident, the minister-designate assured that the government will take decisive action to enhance security at stadiums nationwide.

This is a wake-up call to reassess security measures at our stadium. We will conduct a comprehensive review of stadium security and emergency response systems to ensure they meet the necessary standards.

The government’s commitment to improving security at football venues is expected to provide a safer environment for fans and players alike, reinforcing efforts to restore faith in Ghanaian football.

What must be done