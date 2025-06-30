When it comes to sex, cultural norms, religion, education, and openness all play a powerful role in shaping how people behave — especially over time. Around the world, the average person reportedly has nine sexual partners over a lifetime. But in some countries, the figure is much higher.

According to the latest statistics compiled by World Population Review and various global health surveys, there are notable outliers — countries where individuals report 12, 13 or even 14 partners in their lifetime. These numbers don’t necessarily reflect promiscuity or morality — they often say more about how comfortable people are with sex, dating, relationships, and social freedom.

So which countries report the highest lifetime “body counts”? We’re counting down from 10 to 1, highlighting not just the numbers but also the cultural context behind them.

10. Switzerland – 11.1 Partner

Switzerland is often seen as private, discreet, and neutral — and this holds true even when it comes to sexual behaviour. While the Swiss are not overly flamboyant about sex, they do value personal freedom and privacy.

The country has excellent sexual health services and access to education, which supports safe and consensual exploration. An average of 11.1 partners suggests a society that quietly embraces sexual autonomy.

9. Sweden – 11.8 Partners

In Sweden, gender equality and liberal values influence nearly every aspect of life — including sex. The country’s progressive stance on sexual rights, sex education from a young age, and minimal stigma around casual relationships means Swedes are more open to having multiple partners across their lives.

The average of 11.8 partners reflects both freedom and responsibility in personal relationships.

8. Italy – 11.8 Partners

Italy is synonymous with romance, passion, and expressive affection — but its attitudes toward sex have modernised significantly over the past few decades.

While Catholic traditions once kept things more conservative, today’s Italians — especially younger generations — are more open to casual sex, dating culture, and experimentation. With 11.8 lifetime partners on average, Italians balance love and lust with Mediterranean flair.

7. Norway – 12.1 Partners

Like other Scandinavian nations, Norway champions open dialogue around sexuality. With excellent sex education, access to contraception, and progressive attitudes about LGBTQ+ rights, Norwegians are free to explore intimate relationships without societal shame.

The average of 12.1 partners points to a sexually confident population that prioritises respect and equality.

6. Finland – 12.4 Partners

Finland’s average of 12.4 sexual partners per lifetime isn’t shocking given its cultural comfort with sex. Public campaigns about safe sex, strong women’s rights, and low levels of judgement around casual relationships contribute to a healthy sexual environment.

Finnish society generally avoids sensationalising sex — instead treating it as a normal, private part of life.

5. South Africa – 12.5 Partners

South Africa presents a fascinating case. The country’s diverse cultures, urban-rural divide, and evolving gender norms all play into sexual behaviour. In urban areas, attitudes are increasingly liberal, especially among younger generations.

Education campaigns around HIV and safe sex have improved awareness, and the country’s average of 12.5 partners reflects this mix of freedom and complexity.

4. Iceland – 13.0 Partners

Iceland has one of the most sexually open cultures in the world. With a population of just over 370,000, close-knit communities, and a lack of societal judgement, people are often free to explore intimacy without stigma.

“Sex before coffee” is a popular phrase in Icelandic dating culture, suggesting that sexual chemistry is often prioritised before romantic involvement. This contributes to the 13 partner average.

3. New Zealand – 13.2 Partners

New Zealanders (or “Kiwis”) are laid-back, social, and relatively liberal. A culture that embraces both casual relationships and committed partnerships, combined with increasing awareness of consent and mental health in dating, has helped shape an open-minded attitude to sex.

New Zealand reports an average of 13.2 lifetime partners, placing it firmly among the world’s most sexually active nations.

2. Australia – 13.3 Partners

Australia comes in second with 13.3 sexual partners per person. Australian culture embraces openness, humour, and freedom — and these qualities extend into the bedroom.

Although recent trends show younger Aussies are waiting longer to have sex, adults continue to report relatively high numbers of partners over time. Liberal laws, active dating scenes, and media representation of sex all contribute to this figure.

1. Turkey – 14.5 Partners

It may surprise some to learn that Turkey tops the list — with an average of 14.5 sexual partners per person. While the country is predominantly Muslim and culturally conservative in many regions, large cities like Istanbul have thriving modern, urban lifestyles.

Younger generations often lead double lives — adhering to family values publicly, but exploring relationships privately. The high number reflects this cultural contrast between traditional norms and hidden liberalism.

What Do These Numbers Really Mean?

The number of sexual partners doesn’t define a person — but it does offer a glimpse into a society’s relationship with sex. From progressive education to cultural taboos, there are dozens of factors that shape these behaviours. The countries with the highest averages tend to value:

Sexual freedom over restriction

Gender equality and bodily autonomy

Early, accurate sex education

Access to reproductive healthcare

Openness around casual relationships