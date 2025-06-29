5 ways to set healthy boundaries so you don’t end up in another toxic relationship

If you’ve ever found yourself emotionally drained, constantly second-guessing yourself, or feeling like you’re walking on eggshells in a relationship — chances are, boundaries were missing or ignored. Healthy relationships thrive on mutual respect, trust, and communication — and boundaries are the framework that holds it all together.

After leaving a toxic relationship, one of the most empowering things you can do is learn how to set and maintain strong personal boundaries. It’s not about building walls — it’s about knowing your worth, protecting your peace, and creating space for relationships that support your growth.

Here are five practical and powerful ways to set healthy boundaries so you don’t fall into the same toxic patterns again.

1. Know What You Stand For

Before you can set boundaries with others, you need to be clear about what matters to you. What are your non-negotiables? What behaviour are you no longer willing to tolerate?

Take time to reflect on your values, emotional needs, and past experiences. Perhaps in a previous relationship, your boundaries around honesty or emotional availability were repeatedly crossed. Acknowledge those patterns and decide what your future self needs to feel safe, respected, and valued.

Tip: Journaling can be a powerful tool here. Write down your emotional triggers, what behaviours hurt you in the past, and what you want more (and less) of in your relationships.

READ ALSO: How to create a home workout routine without equipment

2. Communicate Clearly and Early

Setting boundaries isn’t just about knowing them — it’s about expressing them openly. The earlier you communicate your boundaries in a new relationship, the easier it is to avoid misunderstandings or unmet expectations later.

Whether it’s needing space to recharge, not tolerating emotional manipulation, or expecting mutual effort, state it calmly and clearly. A healthy partner will respect your honesty. A red flag is someone who pushes back, minimises your needs, or makes you feel guilty for having them.

Example: “I value open communication, and I don’t feel comfortable with passive-aggressive behaviour. If something’s wrong, I’d prefer we talk about it directly.”

ALSO READ: Crucial questions you should ask before sleeping with someone

3. Don’t Be Afraid to Say ‘No’

Many of us struggle with saying no — especially if we’re people-pleasers or were made to feel guilty for having boundaries in the past. But “no” is not a bad word. It’s a complete sentence and a powerful act of self-respect.

You don’t owe anyone constant access to your time, energy, or emotions. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut and speak up. Healthy boundaries protect your mental and emotional wellbeing — and saying no when necessary is a crucial part of that.

Reminder: You are not responsible for managing other people’s disappointment.

ALSO READ: Common mistakes you must avoid with your salary this month

4. Watch for Boundary Pushers

Toxic people often test boundaries subtly at first — with backhanded comments, guilt-tripping, or disregarding your limits "as a joke." The moment someone disrespects your clearly stated boundaries, it’s a sign to pause and assess the situation.

Boundaries don’t just protect you — they reveal who’s safe to be close to. Someone who respects your limits is someone who respects you.

Tip: Look out for patterns. One mistake might be human; repeated dismissals of your needs are a red flag.

READ ALSO: Proven ways to make your long distance relationship work

5. Reaffirm Your Boundaries With Your Actions

Words are important, but actions solidify your boundaries. If someone continues to cross a line you’ve clearly drawn, it's time to enforce a consequence — whether that’s creating distance, ending the conversation, or walking away from the relationship altogether.

Boundaries without consequences are just suggestions. You teach others how to treat you by what you tolerate and what you don’t.

Example: If someone repeatedly cancels plans last-minute without explanation, and you’ve already addressed it, you might stop making plans with them altogether.

Setting boundaries isn’t selfish — it’s self-care. It’s how you honour your needs, preserve your energy, and build healthier, more authentic connections. If you’ve come out of a toxic relationship, learning this skill can feel unfamiliar or uncomfortable at first — but with practice, it becomes second nature.