Is It Love or Lust? Here's How to Tell

You meet someone, and suddenly, your heart races every time your phone lights up. You can’t stop thinking about them—you’re drawn to their voice, their smell, their smile. Everything feels intense, exciting, even a little addictive. But then that voice in your head pipes up: Is this really love, or is it just lust?

It's a fair question—one many of us have asked ourselves at some point. Love and lust often walk hand in hand in the early stages of attraction, which is why it can be tricky to know which one you're really feeling. But while they may feel similar at first, they lead down very different roads.

Here’s how to tell the difference.

What’s the Difference Between Love and Lust?

Love is deep, emotional, and built over time. It’s rooted in care, trust, and wanting what’s best for the other person—even when things aren’t fun or sexy. Lust, meanwhile, is largely physical. It’s about craving someone’s body, feeling consumed by desire, and often revolves around what you want, rather than mutual growth or connection.

To help you figure out what’s going on in your own relationship, let’s break down the clear signs of each.

Signs It Might Be Lust (With Detailed Explanations)

1. You’re focused more on their body than their personality

Your attraction is largely physical—you notice what they wear, how they move, how they kiss. But when it comes to who they are—their beliefs, values, or past—you’re not that engaged.

If most of your compliments or thoughts about them are appearance-based, it could be lust doing the talking.

2. Your conversations stay on the surface

You chat, sure—but it’s often playful, flirtatious, or based on light topics. You rarely talk about feelings, fears, or future goals. When things start to get serious or emotional, you change the subject or feel a bit out of your depth. This usually means the emotional bond hasn’t really developed.

3. You’re drawn to the idea of them, not the reality

You may be projecting fantasies onto this person—how amazing they are, how perfect they seem. But when you step back, you realise you don’t actually know them that well.

Lust often thrives on imagination, while love is built on reality—flaws and all.

4. You lose interest when physical intimacy is removed

If you’ve ever felt the chemistry fade when you’re not being physically affectionate—or worse, felt a bit bored or disconnected when just hanging out—it’s a big clue that what’s holding you together is attraction, not emotional closeness.

5. You don’t imagine a life with them beyond the bedroom

When you think about the future, it’s vague—or doesn’t include them at all. You’re enjoying the moment, but you're not building a bond that feels like it could last. Lust is very present-focused; it doesn’t plan ahead.

Signs It Might Be Love (With Detailed Explanations)

You care deeply about their happiness—beyond what you get out of it

Their wellbeing matters to you, even when it’s inconvenient or has nothing to do with your relationship. You’re genuinely happy when they succeed, and you want them to grow—even if that means making sacrifices or compromises.

You feel emotionally safe and open around them

Love creates a space where you can be completely yourself—flaws, bad moods, and all. You feel comfortable sharing personal thoughts or fears, and you trust that they’ll support you, not judge you. If you can talk about hard things, that’s real connection.

You want to know them, not just be around them

You’re interested in their world—their past, their values, their struggles. You want to meet their friends, understand their family, and support their passions. You’re not just focused on what they do for you, but who they are as a person.

You imagine a life together—and it feels natural, not forced

Whether it’s simple things like spending Christmas together, or bigger ideas like moving in or starting a family, you think about a future that includes them. It’s not about needing a plan tomorrow—but the thought doesn’t scare you. In fact, it feels comforting.

Your bond goes beyond passion—it’s about partnership

Of course, the physical side is still important, but it’s not the only thing that keeps you connected. You laugh together, support each other, and tackle problems as a team. It feels like you’re growing together, not just spending time together.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Still feeling unsure? Here are a few honest questions to reflect on:

Would I still want them in my life if we weren’t being intimate?

When we talk, do I feel truly heard and understood?

Am I excited to introduce them to the people I care about?

Do we share similar values or life goals—or do I avoid thinking about that?

Do I feel calm and secure with them, or anxious and uncertain?

If the answers lean towards emotional depth, it may be love. If not, it could be lust—or perhaps something casual that hasn’t yet grown deeper.

Love and Lust Can Coexist—But They're Not the Same

There’s nothing wrong with lust. In fact, it’s often the spark that gets things going. But it’s not meant to carry an entire relationship. Love, on the other hand, is built slowly—with trust, time, and shared experiences. The key is being honest with yourself about what you’re feeling, and what you really want.

So, is it love or lust? Only you can say. But now you’ve got the signs—and hopefully, the clarity—to help you figure it out.