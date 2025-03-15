6 things to look out for when making new friends as an adult

Forming new friendships is an enriching endeavour that contributes significantly to our well-being. However, it is essential to approach new relationships thoughtfully to ensure they are healthy and fulfilling.

Here are six key aspects to consider when making new friends:

1. Shared Interests and Values

Common interests and values often serve as the foundation of lasting friendships. Engaging in activities or discussions around mutual passions can strengthen bonds and provide a sense of belonging. Research indicates that friendships rooted in shared hobbies and viewpoints tend to be more enduring.

2. Consistent Effort and Time Investment

Building a meaningful friendship requires dedication and time. Studies suggest that spending at least 300 hours together can transition a relationship from acquaintance to close friend. Regular communication and shared experiences are vital in nurturing these connections.

3. Open Communication and Boundary Setting

Effective communication is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. It is crucial to express your thoughts and feelings openly and to listen actively. Additionally, setting and respecting personal boundaries fosters mutual respect and trust, which are essential for a lasting friendship.

4. Emotional Support and Empathy

A true friend offers support during both joyous and challenging times. The ability to empathise—understanding and sharing another's feelings—strengthens the emotional bond and ensures both parties feel valued and understood.

5. Reliability and Trustworthiness

Trust is fundamental in any friendship. Being dependable and maintaining confidentiality when sharing personal matters are crucial traits. Reliability fosters a safe environment where both friends can be their authentic selves without fear of judgement.

6. Positive Influence and Personal Growth

A healthy friendship encourages personal development. Friends should inspire and motivate each other to achieve their goals and become better individuals. Associating with positive influences can lead to improved mental and emotional well-being.