If your friend shows any of these 5 signs, he or she is not good for you

Friendships play a crucial role in our lives, shaping our happiness, confidence, and overall well-being. However, not all friendships are healthy, and sometimes, the people we surround ourselves with may be doing more harm than good.

Here are five signs that indicate a friend may not be good for you. 1. They Constantly Bring You Down A true friend should uplift and encourage you. If your friend consistently criticises you, makes you feel small, or mocks your dreams and achievements, he or she may not have your best interests at heart. Healthy friendships are built on mutual support, not constant negativity. 2. They Are Only Around When They Need Something Friendship should be a two-way street. If your friend only shows up when they need help, money, or favours but disappears when you need support, it’s a sign of a one-sided relationship. Genuine friendships involve mutual care and effort.

3. They Don’t Respect Your Boundaries A good friend respects your time, choices, and personal space. If your friend constantly pressures you into doing things you are uncomfortable with or disregards your feelings and limits, it shows a lack of respect. True friends listen and acknowledge your boundaries. 4. They Are Overly Competitive or Jealous A little friendly competition can be healthy, but if your friend is constantly trying to outshine you, belittle your successes, or act jealous when good things happen in your life, it can be toxic. A real friend celebrates your wins and encourages your growth rather than feeling threatened by them.