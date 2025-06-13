17 clear signs of low self-esteem in women

We all have days where we doubt ourselves, don't we? A wobble of confidence before a big presentation, or a pang of insecurity scrolling through social media. But for some women, that self-doubt runs much deeper, forming a constant, critical hum in the background of their lives. This isn't just an off day; it's low self-esteem, a pervasive negative self-perception that can quietly chip away at everything from relationships to career prospects and overall happiness.

It's often subtle, making it hard to pinpoint in ourselves, let alone articulate to others. If you've been feeling held back, or if you're wondering if someone you care about might be struggling, here are some clear signs of low self-esteem to look out for.

Behavioural Signs: What You Might See or Do

1. Difficulty Accepting Compliments

This is a classic one. Offer a genuine compliment, and watch them deflect, downplay, or even contradict it. "Oh, this old thing? I got it in the sale," or "It was just luck, really." They struggle to simply say "Thank you" because their inner critic tells them they don't deserve the praise.

2. People-Pleasing Tendencies

A constant need to put others' needs before their own, often at their own expense. They find it incredibly hard to say "no" and will go to great lengths to gain approval or avoid disapproval, driven by a deep-seated fear of rejection or not being "good enough."

3. Lack of Boundaries

This goes hand-in-hand with people-pleasing. They struggle to assert personal limits, leading them to tolerate disrespect, overwork, or even mistreatment. They might fear conflict or believe setting boundaries will make others dislike them.

4. Excessive Apologising

You might notice them saying "sorry" constantly, even for trivial things that aren't their fault – for speaking, for existing, for expressing a mild opinion. It's almost a reflex, a pre-emptive strike to avoid perceived blame or disapproval.

5. Social Withdrawal or Avoidance

This leads to avoiding challenges, new opportunities, or stepping out of their comfort zone. The thought of making a mistake, not meeting expectations, or falling short of perfection (even their own impossible standards) is simply too overwhelming. This can often result in self-sabotaging behaviours.

9. Neglecting Self-Care

Prioritising everyone else's needs and well-being over their own becomes a default. They might skip meals, miss sleep, neglect exercise, or avoid relaxation, leading to burnout. Putting themselves last is a clear sign they don't value their own needs.

10. Perfectionism

An intense, often debilitating drive to be perfect in absolutely everything they do. This isn't about healthy ambition; it stems from a deep-seated fear of criticism or a belief that only perfection will make them worthy of love and acceptance. Any deviation from perfection is seen as catastrophic.

Emotional and Psychological Signs: What You Might Feel or Think

11. Negative Self-Talk and Self-Criticism

Perhaps the most pervasive sign: an internal monologue that is relentlessly critical, self-deprecating, and fixated on flaws rather than strengths. Phrases like "I'm not good enough," "I always mess things up," or "I'm so stupid" play on a constant loop in their mind.

12. Negative Social Comparison

Constantly comparing themselves unfavourably to others, especially those they perceive as "better," more successful, or more attractive. This is often fuelled by social media and leads to intense feelings of inadequacy, envy, and a sense of always falling short.

13. Hypersensitivity to Criticism

Any feedback, even constructive criticism, is taken deeply personally. They view it as undeniable proof of their perceived flaws and might react defensively, become tearful, or completely shut down. It confirms their worst fears about themselves.

14. Feelings of Worthlessness, Shame, or Guilt

At the core of low self-esteem is a profound belief that they are fundamentally flawed, unlovable, or undeserving of happiness, success, or good things in life. This manifests as pervasive feelings of worthlessness, shame, or guilt.

15. Anxiety and Depression

Low self-esteem is often intricately linked to mental health conditions. The constant self-criticism, fear of judgment, and feeling of inadequacy can lead to chronic anxiety, pervasive worry, and symptoms of depression.

16. Difficulty Trusting Others (especially partners)

Their own perceived unworthiness can lead to a deep-seated doubt in a partner's affection or intentions. This might manifest as excessive jealousy, clinginess, or insecurity in relationships, constantly testing or questioning their partner's love.

17. Accepting Poor Treatment in Relationships

A heartbreaking sign: staying in unfulfilling, one-sided, or even unhealthy and abusive relationships. This stems from a belief that they don't deserve better, that this is all they can get, or a profound fear of being alone.