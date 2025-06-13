Ghana lost over GHC 548 million in NSS ghost names fraud - Attorney General reveals

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has revealed that a criminal network operating within the National Service Authority (NSA) led to the loss of more than GH¢548 million through the fraudulent inclusion of ghost names on the national payroll.

Dr Ayine made this disclosure during a press briefing on Friday, 13 June 2025, where he outlined progress on the government’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

His comments followed President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) to probe irregularities at the NSA. This came after over 8,000 ghost names were discovered on the Authority’s payroll system.

According to Dr Ayine, preliminary investigations have established that the scheme was orchestrated by individuals who held positions of authority during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo. He described the scandal as a “criminal enterprise” involving senior executives, directors, NSA staff, and external service providers.

In total, as stated, we lost about GH¢548,333,542.65 to the criminal enterprise perpetrated by these executives, directors, and staff, as well as service providers in the market

He further elaborated on the method used to siphon state funds, saying:

The criminal enterprise that resulted in this colossal financial loss involved the creation of ghost names within the NSA payroll system by some directors and staff, which was subsequently exploited to divert public funds for personal gain.

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine

