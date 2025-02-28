‘I pledge to fight corruption head-on by implementing ORAL’ – Mahama in SONA 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to combating corruption and protecting the public purse.

According to him, his administration will hold both former and current public officials accountable through the implementation of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) policy.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 27th February, President Mahama emphasised the importance of the ORAL policy, noting that the committee’s report, which contains over 2,000 complaints, has been submitted to the Attorney General for further action.

He made specific reference to the controversial $2 million Sky Train Scandal and the arrest of appointees from the former administration by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB).

He stated:

Let me state that my commitment to fighting corruption will continue with the establishment of a unit at the Presidency and the maintenance of a hotline where complaints and reports regarding graft and corruption will continue to be received and transferred to the Office of the Attorney General.

As part of efforts to protect state assets, President Mahama reiterated that a bill will soon be presented to Parliament to regulate and restrict the sale or disposal of public lands and state assets.

He added that his administration also plans to increase funding for existing anti-corruption agencies to enhance accountability.

Mr Speaker, as soon as the 2025 budget is approved, the Government will immediately take steps to reform existing anti-corruption agencies by increasing funding and improving transparency and accountability.

We pledge to fight corruption and implement far-reaching reforms that will ultimately achieve a sustainable zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

President Mahama further stated that his government will uphold the independence of the judiciary and work with the Judicial Council and services to depoliticise justice delivery.