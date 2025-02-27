Police arrest 21-year-old alleged boyfriend of deceased KNUST final-year student

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in connection with the murder of a final-year female student.

In a statement dated Thursday, 27th February, the police disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, identified as Yabane Deladem Aku, was found unresponsive behind the Central Laboratory on campus in the early hours of the day.

She was pronounced dead by medical authorities from KNUST Hospital, who examined the body at the scene before it was transported to the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The statement further revealed that a police examination of the body showed marks of violence, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Daniel Tuffour, a Level 400 Biological Science student, for questioning.

Additionally, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has personally engaged with the deceased’s family to express condolences and assure them that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the university management outlined enhanced security measures to maintain calm on campus, including:

Deployment of over 50 police officers across campus

Five mobile police patrol teams from the Anti-Robbery Squad

34 patrol officers from the SWAT Unit in the Ashanti Region

Additional security personnel stationed at strategic locations

The statement, signed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, further noted that 80% of the university campus, including the location of the incident, is under CCTV surveillance, with plans to achieve full coverage soon.