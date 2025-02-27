SONA 2025: 10 Key takeaways from President Mahama’s State of the Nation Address

President John Mahama delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) after his re-election in Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, updating Ghanaians on the current economic situation and promising to turn things around for the better.

He made several key pledges, announced major actions, and outlined plans to "reset" the country.

Here, Pulse Ghana highlights 10 major takeaways from Mahama’s SONA.

1. Pledges to resolve economic challenges

President Mahama pledged to tackle Ghana’s economic challenges and steer the country onto a positive path of development. He recalled making a similar promise during his previous tenure regarding power outages, which he successfully addressed.

The President said:

Mr Speaker, today, inspired by the Almighty God and propelled by the massive mandate given to me by the good people of Ghana, I am moved to make a similar purposeful and bold declaration that I, John Dramani Mahama, will fix the economic crisis confronting our country and reset it on a path of growth and prosperity.

2. Provide alternative jobs for Galamsey workers

He outlined measures to combat illegal gold mining (galamsey) and proposed alternative employment opportunities for those involved.

We are implementing a proactive approach that includes robust and impartial law enforcement, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and the creation of alternative livelihoods for our citizens involved in galamsey.

3. Transparency on national team budgeting

Mahama called for transparency in how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other sports bodies spend taxpayer money on national teams.

There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be known by the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities.

4. Sports Minister charged to hold associations accountable

To ensure accountability in the sports sector, Mahama instructed Ghana’s new Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, to monitor and hold the associations responsible for their spending. He also addressed the upcoming World Cup qualifiers for the Black Stars.

Next month, the Black Stars will play two World Cup qualifying matches. I have instructed my office and the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the Ghana Football Association accountable to the people of Ghana as we prepare for these games, especially regarding the budget of the FA.

5. Ambitious tourism plan with “Black Star Experience” initiative

Mahama unveiled a plan to position Ghana as a leading global destination for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth, including the “Black Star Experience” initiative to attract the global diaspora.

One of the flagship projects under this vision is the Black Star Experience, a strategic initiative designed to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora.

6. Damning revelation about Agenda 111 project

The President criticised the Agenda 111 hospital projects, revealing that over $400 million had been spent, yet none of the hospitals are operational.

If this amount had been used appropriately, it would have completed and made operational about 22 of these hospitals.

7. NSS personnel to undergo military training

President Mahama announced plans to introduce short military training for national service personnel to instil discipline and fitness.

We will introduce short military training as part of our National Service Scheme. This will instil a sense of fitness and discipline in our youth.

8. Assures bondholders of payment

Mahama assured bondholders that the government would settle all outstanding coupon payments.

We are also building buffers in the sinking fund to honour the maturing bonds due in July and August, so bondholders can rest assured that they will be paid to the last pesewa.

9. Orders manhunt for suspects in NSA scandal

The President revealed that suspects involved in the National Sports Authority (NSA) financial scandal have absconded. He ordered a manhunt to bring them to justice.

Such brazen stealing of state resources should not go unpunished.

10. Promises not to cancel Free SHS

Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, assuring that he would not cancel it.

I, John Dramani Mahama, will not cancel the Free SHS Programme. I will rather make it better from the implementation problems that it has been facing.