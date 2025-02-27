GFA budget must be made public – President Mahama calls for transparency

In his first State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 27, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama has called for transparency regarding the financial activities of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other national sports bodies.
He emphasised that the public should have access to information about how taxpayer funds are being spent on national teams.
Mahama declared:
There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be known by the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities. Expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
Mahama's direction to Sports Minister
To ensure accountability, the President revealed that he has instructed Ghana’s newly appointed Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, to closely monitor these associations and ensure they are held responsible for their spending.
READ ALSO: Kofi Adams pledges to do everything to ensure Ghana qualify for 2026 World Cup
Mahama also addressed the upcoming World Cup qualifiers for the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national football team.
The President stated:
Next month, the Black Stars will play two World Cup qualifying matches. I have instructed my office and the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the Ghana Football Association accountable to the people of Ghana as we prepare for these games, especially regarding the budget of the FA.
The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Minister Adams previously pledging to do everything in his power to help the team qualify.