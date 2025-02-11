Kofi Adams pledges to do everything to ensure Ghana qualify for 2026 World Cup

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has pledged to do everything in his power to help the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team has been under intense scrutiny following their shock failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana finished last in Group F with Angola and Sudan clinching the two qualification sports, as Niger finished in third place.

With the Black Stars set to resume their World Cup qualification campaign next month against Chad and Madagascar, Adams reassured fans that he would do whatever it takes to help the team qualify for their fifth World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

He said on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show:

Whatever I need to do as the Sports Minister to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, I’ll do it.

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing out on AFCON, Adams stressed that the World Cup qualification remains the primary goal.

He stated:

It’s unfortunate that Ghana won’t be at AFCON, but the World Cup is different, and the government is fully invested in that.

Adams calls for support

Adams also called for unity and support from all Ghanaians as the Black Stars work toward this vital goal.

If the team has wronged anyone, I ask that we all come together for the good of the team and ensure we qualify for the World Cup.