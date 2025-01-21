Kofi Adams: Here's all you need to know about Ghana's new Sports Minister-designate

Kofi Iddie Adams, born on 2 May 1975, is a Ghanaian politician with a strong background in both education and political leadership.

Adams has now been officially appointed by President John Mahama has the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation.

Hailing from Teteman in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region, Adams is a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and currently serves as the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency.

His political career spans several significant roles, including serving as the National Organizer for the NDC and as a former deputy General Secretary of the party.

Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology, with a focus on Epidemiology of Parasitic Diseases, and has a background as a tutor at Adisadel College.

His early work in education demonstrates his commitment to community development and youth empowerment, values that have influenced his political path.

He also gained significant experience in communications as the Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs for Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s former President.

A key figure in the NDC's 2016 election campaign, Adams was appointed as the campaign coordinator of the party's 15-member national team, working alongside prominent figures such as Joyce Bawah Mogtari and Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

His organisational skills and ability to lead on a national scale were evident during this period.

Adams' political career

Adams made a successful leap into parliamentary politics when he unseated the incumbent MP Daniel Kosi Ashaimah in the 2020 general elections, securing a resounding victory with 71.84% of the vote.

He was sworn into the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana in January 2021, and served on both the Public Accounts and Defence and Interior Committees.

Known for his strategic leadership and commitment to his constituents, Adams continues to play a vital role in Ghanaian politics, driven by his deep connection to the Oti region and his dedication to public service.

Adams appointment as Sports and Recreation Minister-designate follows calls by the public for a firm and stern personality to head the ministry.