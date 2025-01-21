Breaking News: Kofi Adams appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation

Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, has been appointed as the Minister for Sports and Recreation by President John Dramani Mahama.

The announcement came after President Mahama released the final list of ministerial appointments on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

In his new role, Kofi Adams will oversee the newly merged Ministry of Sports and Recreation, which is pending a vetting process by Parliament.

If approved, he will spearhead initiatives to promote sports development and recreational activities in Ghana as part of the government’s broader agenda in its second term.