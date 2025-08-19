FDA seizes GH¢11.5m worth of tapentadol “RED” tablets at Kpoglu border

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), working in collaboration with security agencies, has intercepted a major consignment of Tapentadol Hydrochloride tablets, commonly referred to as “RED”, at the Kpoglu border.

The interception, which took place on August 14, 2025, involved approximately 7,700 tablets of 250 mg Tapentadol, estimated to be worth GH¢11.5 million.

The substances were concealed in sacks aboard a truck with registration number TG 6891 BI, travelling from Nigeria into Ghana.

Confirming the incident, Gorden Akurugu, Volta and Oti Regional Head of the FDA, revealed to the Ghana News Agency that the consignment was discovered during a routine surveillance exercise.

The interception is a clear signal that we are committed to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of Ghanaians

The driver, identified as Oliver Takra of Go Express Transport Company, together with an agent, was immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

Two additional suspects, including a Nigerian national and a woman believed to be the intended recipient, are also assisting police with investigations.

According to the FDA, the operation violates Section 122 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which prohibits the importation of medicines, herbal products, medical devices, cosmetics, or chemical substances without the appropriate authorisation.

Mr Akurugu stressed that medicines are not permitted to enter Ghana through inland borders.

He cautioned.

Kotoka International Airport and Tema Harbour remain the only legally approved entry points. As such, offenders face severe penalties, including up to 25 years in prison

He further assured that the suspects would face prosecution and praised the joint efforts of the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the National Investigations Bureau, the Narcotics Control Commission, and the National Security for their role in the successful seizure.