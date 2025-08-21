75-year-old man divorces wife after falling with an AI-generated woman online

A 75-year-old man in China reportedly asked his wife of several decades for a divorce after becoming infatuated with an AI-generated online avatar.

According to Beijing Daily, the pensioner, identified only as Jiang, discovered the digital character while browsing social media. To the trained eye, the girl’s artificial nature was obvious: her lips moved out of sync with her voice, and her conversations were generic. Yet to Jiang, who was unfamiliar with such technology, she appeared to be a beautiful young woman genuinely interested in him.

Over time, Jiang grew obsessed. His days began to revolve around waiting for the avatar’s messages, which became the highlight of his routine. When his wife confronted him about spending too much time on his phone, he shocked her by saying he wanted a divorce so that he could devote himself fully to his online “girlfriend.”

Fortunately, Jiang’s children intervened. They explained how AI-generated avatars worked and convinced him that his virtual love interest did not exist. He eventually accepted the truth — but his story highlights a growing issue in China, where elderly people, especially those who are lonely or have mobility problems, are increasingly falling victim to hyper-realistic AI content.

Digital avatars in China come in many forms — from professional-looking “experts” and news anchors to schoolgirls designed to appear cute and approachable. While some are used simply to promote products, others are deployed for propaganda or to foster unhealthy emotional dependence.

