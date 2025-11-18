OSP charges Ofori-Atta, SML and 6 others with 78 counts of corruption-related offences

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has formally charged former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), and six others with multiple corruption and corruption-related offences.

A total of 78 charges have been filed. The accused include Ernest Darko Akore, 67, former Chef de Cabinet at the Finance Ministry; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, 66, former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, 64, another former Commissioner-General of the GRA.

Also charged are Isaac Crentsil, 63, former Commissioner of the Customs Division at GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, 65, another former Commissioner of the Customs Division; and Evans Adusei, 62, the CEO and controlling mind behind SML.

The company itself, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd, formerly Strategic Mobilisation Enhancement Ltd, is listed as an accused entity.

MUST READ: Top 10 Best Universities in Africa According to QS World University Rankings 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

This development follows President John Mahama’s directive on October 31 ordering the immediate termination of all SML contracts after the OSP concluded its investigation into the controversial revenue assurance agreement.

According to government officials, the decision underscores a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability in managing state resources.

The SML arrangements had been under intense public scrutiny for months, eventually becoming the subject of a full-scale corruption probe by the OSP.

The Finance Ministry has since been instructed to ensure the termination process adheres strictly to all legal and financial requirements.

READ ALSO: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The fresh charges by the OSP come after several unsuccessful attempts to have the former finance minister, currently outside the country, appear in person to assist with ongoing investigations. The OSP has confirmed that steps have been initiated to extradite Mr Ofori-Atta so he can stand trial.

According to the charge sheet, the accused individuals are implicated in what prosecutors describe as a sophisticated, long-running scheme involving collusion between senior public officials and SML.

Investigators allege the group collectively defrauded the state of over GHS 1.4 billion through improperly awarded contracts and payments for services that were never delivered.

READ MORE: Why the Tunisian dinar is the strongest currency in Africa

This case is set to become one of the most consequential corruption prosecutions in Ghana’s recent history.