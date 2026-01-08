Parkinson’s Disease: Everything You Need to Know about Signs and Symptoms

All you need to know about Parkinson’s Disease: Signs and symptoms

Parkinson’s disease is often thought of as a condition that only affects older people, but understanding it is important for everyone.

Whether you are concerned about a relative, curious about a public figure’s diagnosis, or simply wish to stay informed, here is what you need to know about Parkinson’s disease and how to recognise its signs.

What Is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that affects movement. It develops when certain brain cells that produce dopamine begin to break down and die. Dopamine is a chemical messenger that helps coordinate smooth and controlled movements. When levels are too low, the body struggles to move as it should.

Recent studies show that approximately 1.2 million people in the United States will be living with Parkinson's disease by 2030, with around 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year. While it is most common in people over sixty (60), it can also affect younger adults. In fact, between 10% and 20% of those with Parkinson’s receive a diagnosis before the age of fifty (50).

The Main Signs: What to Look For

Photo credit: scitechdaily.com

Symptoms of Parkinson’s usually develop gradually and can be subtle at first. The four (4) key motor symptoms that doctors typically look for are:

Tremors

Tremors are involuntary shaking movements, often beginning in one hand or finger. They typically occur when the person is at rest, such as when sitting down. Interestingly, the tremor often lessens or disappears once movement begins. Not everyone with Parkinson’s experiences tremors, and around 20–30% of patients never develop this symptom.

Bradykinesia (Slow Movement)

Bradykinesia refers to slowed movement. People with Parkinson’s may find it harder to initiate movement, and actions become smaller and less precise. Everyday tasks, such as buttoning a shirt or typing on a phone, may take considerably longer.

Muscle Stiffness (Rigidity)

Muscles may feel stiff and resistant to movement, limiting mobility and sometimes causing pain. This stiffness can reduce arm swings while walking or create a sensation of ‘rusty’ joints.

Balance Problems

Many people with Parkinson’s experience difficulties with balance and coordination. This can increase the risk of falls, affect posture, and make turning movements more challenging. Shoulders may also become hunched forward.

Early Warning Signs You Might Notice

Photo credit: neurologistinkurnool.com

Long before the major movement symptoms appear, some subtle warning signs may emerge, including:

Changes in Handwriting: Writing becomes smaller, cramped, or less legible, a condition known as micrographia.

Loss of Smell: A reduced or lost sense of smell, often occurring years before other symptoms.

Sleep Problems: Restless nights, vivid dreams, or physically acting out dreams.

Voice Changes: Speech may become softer, more monotone, or slurred.

Facial Expression Changes: Reduced expressiveness, sometimes called ‘masked face’.

Constipation: Digestive issues, particularly persistent constipation.

Non-Motor Symptoms That Matter

Parkinson’s is not limited to movement. Many individuals also experience:

Mood Changes: Depression and anxiety, which are part of the condition rather than just emotional reactions.

Cognitive Changes: Difficulties with memory, attention, or decision-making. While dementia is not inevitable, mild cognitive impairment can occur.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness, even with sufficient rest.

Pain: Muscle cramps, joint discomfort, or generalised pain.

How Symptoms Progress

The progression of Parkinson’s varies widely. Some people live with mild symptoms for many years, while others experience a faster decline. Typically, symptoms begin on one side of the body before gradually affecting both, although one side often remains more impacted.

When to See a Doctor

Medical doctor

If you or someone close to you is experiencing several of these symptoms, particularly the main movement-related ones, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Early diagnosis is beneficial as treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

It is important not to panic if only one or two symptoms appear. For example, tremors may be caused by caffeine, stress, or medication. The key is to look for patterns and multiple signs occurring together.

Conclusion

Parkinson’s disease is a complex condition that extends beyond movement difficulties. While there is currently no cure, recognising its signs early allows for timely treatment and better management. Medication, physiotherapy, and lifestyle adjustments can significantly improve quality of life.

