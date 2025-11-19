AG confirms ongoing talks with US to extradite Ex MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe

The Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has confirmed that his office is actively working with authorities in the United States to facilitate the extradition of former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu.
Dr Ayine explained that Ghana is awaiting the United States to act on the request so that Madam Tamakloe Attionu can be brought back to serve her prison sentence.
Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, 18 November, he rejected suggestions that his office had been slow or inactive on the matter. He stated:
The Office of the Attorney General is awaiting the execution of our request to have her extradited to serve her prison sentence in Ghana. The International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department followed up on our request with the Department of Justice of the United States of America in September 2025.
He continued:
So if there is any impression being created that I am not taking any steps, this is the evidence that in September, which is just a month ago, I took the step of inquiring from the United States Justice Department about the steps they were taking in respect of the extradition.
Dr Ayine added:
They indicated that they are following their extradition procedures in executing the request and that the fugitive will be extradited as soon as they have satisfied all the procedures.
Madam Tamakloe Attionu was sentenced in April 2024 to ten (10) years’ imprisonment with hard labour after being found guilty on seventy eight (78) counts. These included causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and breaches of public procurement laws.