6 Hidden Pressures Social Media Puts on Modern Relationships

Social media has become an inseparable part of modern life. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) are no longer just tools for entertainment — they shape how people see themselves and interact with others, including their partners.

While these platforms can help couples connect and share moments, they also create hidden pressures that may strain even the strongest relationships.

Pressures Social Media Puts On Relationships

1. Constant Comparisons

Couples on social media often present polished, curated versions of their lives — surprise holidays, grand romantic gestures, and flawless selfies. Rarely do they show the everyday struggles, arguments or financial worries that are part of real relationships.

Psychologists have warned about this “highlight reel effect”. A 2018 study published in Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that people who frequently compared their relationships to others online reported lower satisfaction in their own partnerships. Over time, these comparisons can create unnecessary dissatisfaction, even in otherwise healthy relationships.

2. Jealousy and Insecurity

Every like, comment, or new follower is visible online. While these interactions may be innocent, they can easily trigger insecurity. Research from the American Psychological Association highlights that social media monitoring behaviours — such as checking a partner’s activity — are linked to higher levels of jealousy and mistrust.

A simple “like” on a photo can lead to questions like, “Why them and not me?” or “What does this mean?”. Without trust and open communication, these doubts can spiral into conflict, even when there is no real threat.

3. The Pressure to Perform Publicly

Modern relationships often unfold partly in public. Couples feel pressure to post about anniversaries, date nights or even small gestures to “prove” their happiness online. While posting can feel affirming, it can also lead to what experts call “relationship performance” — where couples focus more on appearances than the relationship itself.

A UK survey by Relate, a relationship support charity, found that one in five adults admitted to feeling under pressure to portray their relationships positively on social media, even when things were difficult in reality. This pressure can create unnecessary strain when one partner expects constant public validation.

4. Reduced Quality Time

Social media doesn’t just affect how couples are seen publicly; it also influences how they spend their private time. Endless scrolling often reduces face-to-face connection. Even when couples are physically present, attention is divided between each other and their phones.

A 2016 study from Computers in Human Behaviour coined the term “phubbing” — partner phone snubbing — to describe moments when people pay more attention to their phones than to their partners. The study found that phubbing was strongly linked to lower relationship satisfaction and increased conflict.

5. Managing Boundaries

On the positive side, social media pushes couples to have important conversations about boundaries. Should you follow ex-partners? Is it appropriate to post personal arguments? How much time is too much to spend online?

Experts note that couples who openly discuss and agree on boundaries are more likely to feel secure. According to relationship therapist Esther Perel, “Boundaries are not restrictions; they are agreements that build trust and safety in relationships.” Clear rules prevent misunderstandings and reduce resentment.

6. Finding Balance Offline

Ultimately, social media itself is not inherently harmful. What matters is how couples use it. Those who communicate openly about their habits and prioritise offline connection are better equipped to handle the pressures. Setting time limits, avoiding phone use during meals or dates, and scheduling device-free time are practical ways to protect intimacy.

Research from the University of Kansas suggests that couples who engage in meaningful offline activities together — such as exercising, cooking, or simply talking without distractions — report higher satisfaction than those who spend more time jointly scrolling.

