5 Things to consider before letting someone use your phone

Our mobile phones are personal items we carry everywhere. They store everything from messages and photos to banking apps and private information.

Sometimes, you may feel the need to lend your phone to someone, but before you do, it’s important to think carefully.

Here are five things you must consider before handing over your phone:

1. Personal information

Phones hold a lot of sensitive information. Before giving your phone to someone, ask yourself: are there private messages, emails, or documents you wouldn’t want others to see? If yes, consider clearing them or moving them to a secure folder.

2. Social media accounts

Many apps, like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, stay logged in. It’s easy for someone to access your chats or even post something in your name. Always log out of social media apps or set up app locks before giving your phone to someone else.

3. Financial apps and details

If you have banking apps, mobile money, or shopping apps saved with payment details, these can easily be misused. Make sure you log out or hide such apps to prevent accidental or intentional transactions.

4. Damage or loss

Phones are expensive and delicate. Think about the risk of damage or even losing the device. If the person is not careful, you could end up with a cracked screen or worse. Always make sure the person you lend it to is responsible and trustworthy.

5. Access to photos and media

We often store personal photos and videos on our phones. Some may be too private to share. Before lending your phone, ensure your gallery is protected, or move private files into a hidden album or cloud storage.

