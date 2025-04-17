Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS STEM students build surveillance drone for Ghana Air Force

Students from the STEM Department at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ Senior High School have successfully designed and built a surveillance drone prototype intended for use by the Ghana Air Force.

According to one of the project’s lead presenters, “This drone can be used to survey the borders and send weapons, medicine, and food supplies to air force and military personnel.”

Discussing the cost involved, the group’s main spokesperson revealed that, “It took about 30,000 cedis.”

The drone, named ‘Josephine’, marks a significant step forward in the school’s commitment to nurturing student innovation in aeronautical engineering.

Ghana is witnessing a transformative shift in its educational landscape through the growing emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. As the nation strives to become a technologically advanced and knowledge-based economy, STEM is increasingly being recognised as a critical pillar for national development. In recent years, the government and private stakeholders have intensified efforts to promote STEM learning, particularly at the secondary and tertiary levels.

Specialised schools such as the Accra High School STEM Centre and the Bosomtwe Girls’ STEM High School are among several institutions designed to provide practical, hands-on experiences in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and engineering. One of the most promising outcomes of this drive is the increasing participation of girls in STEM-related fields. Initiatives like the Girls-in-STEM programme are helping to break gender stereotypes, equipping young women with the skills to thrive in previously male-dominated sectors. Beyond gender inclusion, STEM education in Ghana holds great promise for solving real-world problems.

From drone technology developed by students to address military and agricultural needs, to local innovations in renewable energy, the evidence is clear—Ghanaian youth are ready to lead the continent’s technological renaissance.