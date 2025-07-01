Kuami Eugene claims he’s still a minister of God despite doing secular music

Ghanaian highlife star Kuami Eugene has revealed that, despite achieving widespread acclaim in secular music, he still identifies as a minister of God.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime, the award-winning artiste reflected on his early musical and spiritual journey, which began in the church. According to him, his gospel roots continue to define who he is.

Sometimes I see a post on social [media], somebody wants to bring something, [and] Eugene Marfo will just pop up. I’m still a minister of God and the transition started from the church

Kuami Eugene

,he said.

The church taught me everything I know, how to play the piano, guitar, everything. When I was schooling, I was playing drums for the church while still doing music. But the push wasn’t there like I’m getting now

Kuami Eugene also recounted a pivotal moment in his journey: a trip to the Volta Region for a gospel event that changed his life’s course.

She [a female friend who was a pupil teacher] invited me for a three-day church convention. I was Minister Eugene Marfo then. That was actually where I got my first pay, so shoutout to that female friend of mine

Kuami Eugene

,he fondly recalled.

Following the gospel event, Eugene auditioned for MTN Hitmaker, where he placed as the second runner-up. He was soon signed by Lynx Entertainment, a move that launched his professional music career.

He credited his rise to divine favour, family support, and the guidance of mentors including Richie Mensah and Eric Goka.

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Marfo, has since become one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians. Known for hits such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Open Gate, and Monica, he has won several accolades including Highlife Artiste of the Year and Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.