King Paluta lashes out at fan during London show for not enjoying his performance

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta is under fire following an outburst during his performance at the All White Boat Party in London. A viral video shows the Aseda hitmaker halting his act to insult a female guest who appeared disinterested in his performance and allegedly gestured for him to leave the stage.

Visibly agitated, Paluta lashed out: “

I’m here because of my fans. If you don’t f** with me, I don’t f*** with you either.”

Despite the crowd’s attempts to calm him down, the artiste continued his tirade, claiming he needed to “free his mind.”

King Paluta

He resumed his performance with For the Popping, which was well received by many in the audience. However, the video of the incident quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from users who labelled his behaviour unprofessional.

One user posted, “Very, very unprofessional… Not everyone will jam to your songs. He should know that.” Another cautioned, “As an artiste, he should accept criticism. Some fans can end your career.”

The backlash has prompted broader conversations about artist conduct and the importance of emotional restraint while performing.