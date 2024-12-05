Pastor Love jubilates after finally meeting GH₵2million bail condition

Controversial man of God Pastor Hammond Love, popularly known as Pastor Love, has been granted bail following his appeal against a 48-month prison sentence for theft.

The Accra High Court set his bail at GH₵2 million, requiring two sureties secured by landed properties. According to a report by Ghpage TV, Pastor Love, who eventually met the bail conditions, has now been released from custody.

In a video circulating online, Pastor Love expressed his excitement by singing along to King Paluta’s "Akoma" while driving and dancing. His exuberance sparked mixed reactions, with some criticising his choice of music as inconsistent with his identity as a man of God. Critics argued that he should have used gospel tunes to thank God for his release.

Pastor Love’s legal troubles began on October 1, 2024, when he was convicted of stealing a Toyota Highlander belonging to his childhood friend, Samuel Amankwah. The court sentenced him to four years imprisonment with hard labour. While he was granted bail a few weeks ago, he was sent back to jail after initially failing to meet the conditions.

However, after weeks of waiting, his legal team finally secured the necessary funds to satisfy the court’s requirements, leading to his release. His public celebration and the choice of non-gospel music have added a layer of controversy to the story, with some questioning his priorities and conduct as a religious leader.

Background

The case originated from a 2016 agreement between Pastor Love and the complainant, Samuel Amankwah. Amankwah had imported a Toyota Highlander into Ghana and entrusted Pastor Love with the vehicle, asking him to clear it through customs, with a promise to reimburse him for the costs.

Amankwah later instructed Pastor Love to sell the car for $50,000 and deduct the clearing fees from the proceeds. However, in April 2017, Amankwah changed his mind, planning to return to Ghana and intending to pay Pastor Love directly for the clearing costs.

Upon returning, Amankwah discovered that Pastor Love had neither the car nor the sale proceeds, despite repeated requests. Following his arrest, Pastor Love admitted he had sold the car without Amankwah’s consent. He claimed he had taken a GHC40,000 loan to clear the car, which was accumulating interest, and sold the vehicle for GHC80,000, using GHC70,000 to pay off the debt. However, he failed to provide evidence for these claims and could not identify the buyer or the loan company.