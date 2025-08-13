'I believe Daddy Lumba is bigger than Michael Jackson' - Fameye

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Fameye has stirred a heated online debate after boldly claiming that the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba surpasses the “King of Pop”, Michael Jackson , at least in terms of creativity.

In a video shared on social media on 11 August 2025, Fameye stated:

In my opinion, Daddy Lumba is greater than Michael Jackson. I understand him when he sings.

Daddy Lumba

The remark has been echoed by several social media users, particularly on Instagram, where many praised Daddy Lumba’s prolific catalogue and distinctive artistry as evidence of his creative dominance.

Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on 26 July 2025 at the age of 61 after a short illness.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian highlife music, his powerful vocals, emotive lyrics and decades of artistic excellence shaped the country’s musical landscape and touched millions of lives across generations.

In an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, 26 July 2025, they announced:

With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana's beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

While comparisons between artists from different eras and genres are inherently subjective, one fact remains clear , Daddy Lumba’s profound influence on highlife and Ghanaian music is undeniable. Fameye’s comments, though controversial, have reignited appreciation for his legacy and sparked meaningful conversations about artistry and impact.