Mr Eazi: From Banku music to high-value businesses - Inside the empire of 'Africa’s Jay-Z'

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known to millions as Mr Eazi or Don Eazi , is not just a chart-topping Nigerian musician; he’s an entrepreneur, investor, and industry disruptor whose business empire has made him one of Africa’s most valuable entertainers.
At 33, Mr Eazi commands approximately a staggering net worth of $6 million, built from a fusion of his music career and a series of bold business ventures spanning tech, real estate, sports, and entertainment. From pioneering the unique Banku Music sound ,a blend of Ghanaian pidgin and Nigerian rhythms , to launching companies that have attracted multi-million-dollar investments, he has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in African pop culture.
Early life and the birth of a star
Born on 19 July 1991 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Mr Eazi grew up in a family steeped in entrepreneurship. His mother ran a small business, while his father, initially a pilot, later founded a private aviation consultancy.
Music was part of his DNA early on. His father’s breakfast soundtrack, a collection of diverse records , became his first classroom in melody, rhythm, and artistry.
At 16, he moved to Ghana to study Mechanical Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). It was here that his music career began, with a guest vocal feature on “My Life”, a hit on campus. He also founded Swagger Entertainment, a party and promotion company that would be the springboard for his future business ventures.
After graduating, Mr Eazi returned to Nigeria at 23, briefly working for Schlumberger before venturing into e-commerce, soft drinks importation, gold mining, and food distribution , starting a total of six businesses by his own admission.
In June 2022, he graduated from Harvard Business School with a degree in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports, equipping him with the strategic edge to scale his enterprises.
Music career highlights
Mr Eazi’s first mixtape in 2013 and breakout single “Skin Tight” (2015) propelled him into international stardom. Known for hits blending Nigerian and Ghanaian influences, he has performed at top-tier events, including Coachella 2019, and has won four major awards out of 11 nominations.
While music earned him an estimated $1.9 million early in his career, today it’s just one stream in a much larger river of revenue.
The Business empire
1.emPawa Africa
Founded in 2019, emPawa is a talent incubation platform helping African artists break into the global market. It’s been instrumental in launching the careers of several Afrobeats stars.
2.Zagadat Capital
In 2022, Mr Eazi launched Zagadat Capital, an investment fund backing African-founded companies. Its portfolio includes emPawa Africa, BetPawa, Ruka Hair, Decagon, Apata, Turf, Choplife Limited, and Eden Life.
3.PawaPay
Perhaps his boldest venture yet, PawaPay, co-founded in 2021, is a UK-based payment company targeting Africa’s mobile money market. In under four years, it processed $1 billion in transactions, beating PayPal and Stripe to the milestone. The company raised $9 million in seed funding and has become a key player in the continent’s fintech scene.
4.BetPawa
As CEO of BetPawa, Mr Eazi oversees a company with a $6 million sponsorship deal with the Ghana Premier League, blending sports and entertainment investment.
7.Real estate
His business footprint extends to a housing estate in Kigali, Rwanda, valued at over ₦5 billion (about $3.5 million).
8.Sports
Mr Eazi also holds shares in Cape Town Tigers, a leading South African basketball club.
In 2025, Mr Eazi married Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, in a lavish ceremony at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland. The floral-themed wedding brought together entertainers, business moguls, and global influencers.
Mr Eazi is often described as “the Jay-Z of African Music”, not just for his music but for his vision in merging art and enterprise. His portfolio demonstrates a rare blend of creativity and business acumen, and his journey shows that African entertainers can successfully diversify beyond the stage.
With his hands in multiple high-growth sectors, Mr Eazi’s empire is only getting started, and in doing so, he’s rewriting the playbook for what it means to be a modern African superstar.