Your Weekly Pulse: Top Ghanaian entertainment stories you might have missed( 4 August - 8 August)

Life moves quickly — and in Ghana’s entertainment industry, it moves even faster. That’s why Your Weekly Pulse is here: to help you stay updated with the most talked-about headlines, emotional moments, and stories making waves behind the scenes.

From dramatic police raids and heartfelt apologies to controversial rehab claims and national mourning, here are five major stories that shaped the week:

1. Agradaa seeks forgiveness from Mahama, Jane Naana and Sammy Gyamfi

In a surprising turn, self-styled evangelist Nana Agradaa (now Evangelist Patricia Asiedu) has publicly expressed regret for her past verbal attacks on prominent NDC figures, including former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and Sammy Gyamfi. In a recent video, she admitted, “I wronged them. I want to apologise.”

Her comments have sparked conversations online, especially given her history of controversial statements. Whether this marks a genuine transformation or a tactical move remains to be seen.

2. EOCO storms Shatta Wale’s residence, seizes alleged stolen Lamborghini

Dancehall star Shatta Wale found himself in the headlines again after armed officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) raided his East Legon mansion. Their mission? To confiscate a Lamborghini reportedly tied to an international vehicle theft ring.

The visibly emotional artiste took to social media to cry out, insisting he purchased the car legitimately. “I’ve suffered for my money,” he said, as fans and critics clashed over the unfolding drama.

3. Creative Arts Board welcomes Mr Beautiful, Korkui Selormey, and Latif Abubakar

In a move aimed at strengthening Ghana’s cultural and creative sector, three celebrated figures , actor Mr Beautiful (Clement Bonney), TV host Korkui Selormey, and playwright Latif Abubakar, have been appointed to the governing board of the Creative Arts Agency.

Their appointments have received both praise and scrutiny, with industry insiders hoping the new board members will push for sustainable support structures for artists across the country.

4. Okomfour Kwadee reportedly abandoned at rehab centre despite recovery

A new wave of concern has risen for legendary rapper Okomfour Kwadee, following reports that he has allegedly been left at a rehabilitation facility despite showing significant signs of recovery. According to insiders, the “Ofie Nipa” hitmaker is mentally and physically stable, yet remains institutionalised.

Fans have taken to social media, demanding clarity and accountability from his management and family. The question remains: what’s really going on behind the scenes?

Okomfour Kwadee

5. Celebrities mourn helicopter crash victims as Ghana declares national mourning

This week, Ghana was plunged into national grief after a tragic military helicopter crash claimed the lives of two state ministers and six other top officials. As the country mourned, several celebrities , including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, and Lydia Forson, took to social media to express their shock and condolences.

Many described the incident as “devastating”, while others used the moment to call for improved safety and emergency measures in the country.

Ghana’s entertainment industry has once again proven to be a space filled with unpredictable twists, emotional stories, and moments that capture the nation’s attention. Whether it’s artists taking on new roles, or headlines that blur the lines between fame and controversy, this week had it all.