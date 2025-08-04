'I wronged them' – Agradaa wants to apologise to Mahama, Jane Naana, Sammy Gyamfi

Angel Asiamah, husband of controversial evangelist and former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, has revealed an emotional moment during a visit to his wife at Nsawam Prison, where she is currently serving a custodial sentence.

Speaking publicly, Asiamah shared that during his visit, he posed a heartfelt question to his incarcerated wife, asking her what she would say to the world if given just one minute. According to him, her response was sobering and filled with regret.

READ MORE: Reggie Rockstone speaks after fire destroys Rockz Waakye at Accra Tourist Centre

He disclosed,

I remember visiting my wife, Nana Agradaa, at the Nsawam Prison. I asked her what she would say to the world if she were given just a minute. She said she would use that moment to apologise to three individuals: first, President Mahama, followed by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and then Sammy Gyamfi

READ MORE: 12 young Ghanaian musicians who could achieve legendary status

This unexpected expression of remorse has stirred public reaction, with many wondering about the motivations behind such specific apologies.

Born Patricia Asieduaa, Nana Agradaa rose to prominence in Ghana as a fetish priestess and later rebranded herself as a Christian evangelist. She gained notoriety through her “Sika Gari” money-doubling ritual broadcasts and flamboyant lifestyle, often streamed online and aired on television.

Nana Agradaa

However, in recent years, Agradaa has faced a string of criminal charges, most notably defrauding by false pretence. In 2022 and again in 2023, she was arrested by the Ghana Police following multiple complaints from victims who claimed she lured them into parting with significant sums of money with the promise of spiritual or financial gain.

Despite being granted bail in the past, she was subsequently re-arrested and recharged in separate cases involving more victims. Her trials have garnered significant media attention, especially as she continues to brand herself as a "woman of God" even while facing allegations of deception and fraud.

In July 2025, Agradaa was convicted on multiple counts and sentenced to serve a term at Nsawam Female Prison, marking a dramatic fall from grace for a figure who once commanded huge followings both in traditional and digital spaces.