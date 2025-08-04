Reggie Rockstone speaks after fire destroys Rockz Waakye at Accra Tourist Centre

Veteran Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has provided an emotional update following the fire that ravaged the Accra Tourist Information Centre, the location of his popular eatery, Rockz Waakye.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday, August 4, at around 1:00 a.m., with eyewitnesses suspecting it may have originated from the kitchen area of Rockz Waakye. However, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is yet to confirm the exact cause. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

In a heartfelt video message, Reggie addressed the incident directly:

I know by now you've already heard the news; it's everywhere. But we felt it necessary to officially let you know what happened and what’s currently happening.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from fans and well-wishers

Despite the extent of the damage, he stressed the importance of life over property:

Yes, there has been a fire , a pretty devastating one. But the good news is, no human being was harmed. Amen. Material stuff we don’t take with us when we check out, so we give thanks

Rockstone acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Fire Service, despite public criticism due to the station’s close proximity to the scene:

The fire at the Accra Tourist Information Centre occurred just hours after another blaze at Madina Ritz Junction destroyed over 50 wooden and metal structures, displacing dozens of residents. That fire reportedly began at a washing bay.

Reggie also addressed rumours and hoaxes:

There were a lot of prank calls – especially from Madina. That’s terrible and so wrong. But again, thank you to everyone who has shown love. Rockz Waakye is still here. We will carry on. We’ll be back soon, we don’t know exactly when, but we will.