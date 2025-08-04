Reggie Rockstone speaks after fire destroys Rockz Waakye at Accra Tourist Centre

Veteran Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has provided an emotional update following the fire that ravaged the Accra Tourist Information Centre, the location of his popular eatery, Rockz Waakye.
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday, August 4, at around 1:00 a.m., with eyewitnesses suspecting it may have originated from the kitchen area of Rockz Waakye. However, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is yet to confirm the exact cause. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
In a heartfelt video message, Reggie addressed the incident directly:
READ MORE: 12 young Ghanaian musicians who could achieve legendary status
I know by now you've already heard the news; it's everywhere. But we felt it necessary to officially let you know what happened and what’s currently happening.
He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from fans and well-wishers
Despite the extent of the damage, he stressed the importance of life over property:
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s death: Ghana still mourns one week after passing of a legend
Yes, there has been a fire , a pretty devastating one. But the good news is, no human being was harmed. Amen. Material stuff we don’t take with us when we check out, so we give thanks
READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death
Rockstone acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Fire Service, despite public criticism due to the station’s close proximity to the scene:
The fire at the Accra Tourist Information Centre occurred just hours after another blaze at Madina Ritz Junction destroyed over 50 wooden and metal structures, displacing dozens of residents. That fire reportedly began at a washing bay.
READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (21 July–1 August)
Reggie also addressed rumours and hoaxes:
There were a lot of prank calls – especially from Madina. That’s terrible and so wrong. But again, thank you to everyone who has shown love. Rockz Waakye is still here. We will carry on. We’ll be back soon, we don’t know exactly when, but we will.
In a press release issued shortly after the incident, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed receiving the alert at exactly 01:02 hours. A fire engine from the GNFS National Headquarters arrived on scene just two minutes later, at 01:04 hours, to combat what had become a fully developed fire spreading rapidly in all directions due to strong winds.
To contain the inferno, five additional fire appliances were deployed from Flagstaff House, Circle, Accra City, and Ministries Fire Stations, along with a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) from the GNFS Headquarters.
The fire was brought under control by 03:32 hours, with final suppression efforts continuing until 06:35 hours to prevent further damage to adjoining properties.
Although the entire first floor and its contents were completely destroyed, the GNFS successfully salvaged the ground floor, including eight offices and the East Wing section. No injuries or casualties were reported.
“The Service has launched a formal investigation into the cause of the fire,” the statement concluded.