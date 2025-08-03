Saanie Daara backs proposal to extend GFA presidential term limit, advocates 4 terms

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has thrown his weight behind the proposal by the GFA Statutes Review Committee to extend the presidential term limit of the association, suggesting not just a move from two to three terms, but an even broader extension to four terms.

This recommendation will be among the critical issues to be debated at the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled for August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The Congress is expected to deliberate extensively on reforms that seek to enhance leadership continuity within the association.

One of the notable proposals from the Review Committee includes the appointment of two vice presidents, with one position reserved for a woman, aimed at strengthening the strategic focus on women’s football development in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Luv Sports’ Kick Off Show, Saanie Daara, who currently serves as a CAF media officer, highlighted the importance of leadership stability in driving long-term development within football governance structures.

I don’t think two terms is enough in football politics. I will propose four terms because the industry is not as easy as people see it.

He further emphasised that the global competitiveness of Ghanaian football is closely tied to consistent and experienced leadership at the top.

If we want Ghana football to thrive and be on top of world and African football, the longevity or otherwise of an African president is a serious determining factor.

Today, if you look, well, President Motsepe is different because he was not a typical football politician when he became the CAF president.

But look at Fouzi Lekjaa, the first vice president of CAF, and look at where Moroccan football was before he took over and where it is now. I think he's going even into his fourth or fifth term. Today, the Moroccan FA is perhaps the most resourced FA in Africa.

He said.

While championing the extension of term limits, Saanie Daara also encouraged qualified individuals to step up and participate in the electoral process, affirming that open elections remain a key feature of GFA’s democratic structure.

It won't deprive anybody from contesting an election. Why? Because the electoral processes are open.

So, if you feel that you are capable or you can become the FA president, you can rally your forces to contest the person. So, it doesn't actually prevent anybody from contesting.

But if we are to compare what happens in general politics to football politics, you'll be mistaken

READ MORE: 8 types of universities you should never attend

He concluded.