I regret having over 277 houses in Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong rues ‘wasted’ investment

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has expressed regret over his decision to purchase more than 277 houses in Ghana, describing the massive property investment as wasteful.
The former Member of Parliament made the revelation in an interview on the Konnected Minds podcast, where he criticised his investment strategy and suggested business ventures would have been more profitable.
Agyapong explained that rental income from high-value properties fails to match potential business returns, using a Cantonments property as an example. He said:
When you have a property at Cantonments, $500,000, your rent will not be more than $4,000 a month. But if you use the $500,000 to do business, and you make 10%, I'm just drawing your attention.
The politician admitted that his extensive property portfolio has become unmanageable, with some houses completely forgotten due to their sheer number. Agyapong stated:
I've so many houses here that I have regretted. Some of them, I don't even remember... I have regretted it because if I had invested that money in a business, I would have made a lot of money. I have over 277 houses in Ghana, and it is a waste. I have regretted buying those houses because I don't get people to rent them.
Despite his regrets, the presidential hopeful confirmed he will not sell the properties, instead planning to distribute them among his children as inheritance.
But, I don't want to sell, I want to give them to my kids. I have many kids; I want to share the houses amongst them. My plan is that if you, if you are a woman, if you marry and your relationship doesn't go well, when you come back home, you have your properties, you can dispose of some of them to start a business.
Agyapong drew from personal experience, recalling how he previously sold properties during financial difficulties.
In 1990, I had 11 houses, but I had to sell six of them to start life again. With the exception of people in real estate, anybody selling their property is broke.
Meanwhile, Agyapong on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, officially declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the NPP to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.