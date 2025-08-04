Manchester United win Premier League Summer Series after 2-2 draw with Everton

Manchester United wrapped up their preseason tour of the United States in style, clinching the Premier League Summer Series title following a competitive 2-2 draw against Everton at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The result ensured United remained unbeaten throughout the U.S. leg of their preparations, having previously recorded wins over West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount highlighted another solid team performance under new manager Ruben Amorim, whose tactical vision and squad management have quickly taken shape.

The draw was sufficient to see United finish atop the Summer Series group, with the trophy marking a strong start to Amorim’s tenure at the helm.

The match also witnessed the highly anticipated debut of Bryan Mbeumo, who made an immediate impression following his summer move from Brentford.

Amorim handed the Cameroonian forward a starting role alongside Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, forming a dynamic and fluid attacking trio. Mbeumo linked well with Amad in the early stages, nearly helping to break the deadlock, only for Cunha’s finish to drift wide.

Everton, however, were no passive opponents. The Toffees created notable chances, including a disallowed goal and a shot that rattled the post, before United broke through.

Fernandes coolly dispatched a penalty after Amad was brought down in the box, sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way to open the scoring.

Mbeumo’s influence continued to grow, with his set-piece deliveries causing problems and two close-range efforts forcing sharp interventions.

Yet Everton equalised just before halftime through Iliman Ndiaye, who converted from close range following a lapse in defensive positioning.

Second Half Drama

In the second half, Amorim managed Mbeumo’s minutes by replacing him early, opting for a raft of substitutions that slightly affected United’s attacking rhythm.

Still, Mount restored United’s lead in the 69th minute with a composed spin and low finish, showcasing the former Chelsea man's growing confidence.

Everton found another equaliser after a fortunate deflection off Amad redirected a wayward shot into the net, setting up a tense finale.

Substitute Patrick Dorgu came close to a late winner for United but fired wide under pressure.

Despite settling for a draw, the result capped a positive and productive preseason tour for Manchester United, with Mbeumo’s debut, Amorim’s tactical adaptability, and strong individual displays all pointing towards a promising 2025/26 campaign.