Ibrahim Mahama will triple my money - Dede Ayew shares after meeting him (Video)

Ghana Black Stars player Andre Dede Ayew has met with prominent businessman Ibrahim Mahama to discuss his plans for life after football, particularly his interest in Ghana's mining industry.

The 35-year-old forward, who recently became a free agent after Le Havre released him, visited Mahama earlier on Sunday, August 3, 2025, seeking guidance as he looks to expand his business ventures beyond football.

Ayew has set his sights on entering Ghana's indigenous mining sector and wanted advice from one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs on how to navigate the business world.

In a video sighted by Pulse Ghana on social media, the two shared a lighthearted exchange after their meeting. Ayew jokingly teases that Mahama will triple his investments with his knowledge in business.

His meeting with Mahama comes just days after officially parting ways with the French Ligue 1 club, bringing an end to his 18-month stay in Normandy.

Dede Ayew becomes free agent

Le Havre confirmed Ayew's departure with a heartfelt farewell message, praising his impact during a difficult period for the club. The club stated:

Thank you, André. Monster of combativeness, André Ayew was an example for all heaven and navy, he who so well understood the HAC and its audience, Le Havre and its inhabitants. Good luck, André!

The veteran forward proved his worth during his time in France, scoring nine goals in 49 appearances and playing a vital role in keeping Le Havre in the top flight. His experience and leadership qualities were instrumental in their successful relegation battle.

Ayew joined Le Havre as a free agent in November 2023 after leaving Nottingham Forest, initially signing a short-term deal before extending his contract by another year last October.

The departure marks another chapter in Ayew's extensive career, which has seen him play for nine different clubs across Europe and Asia, including Marseille, FC Lorient, Arles-Avignon, Swansea City, West Ham United, Fenerbahçe, Al-Sadd, Nottingham Forest and Le Havre.

He’s currently a free agent and it remains to be seen which club he’ll join next.