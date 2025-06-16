Ibrahim Mahama gifts Anthony Joshua expensive motorbike worth about GH₵100,000 (Video)

Business tycoon and charity supporter Ibrahim Mahama has given British boxing champion Anthony Joshua a Honda CRF450R motorbike as a present.

A video shared on social media shows the former world heavyweight champion chatting with Ibrahim Mahama next to the red racing motorbike, which is specially designed for track competitions.

The 2025 CRF450R model costs $9,699 (around GH₵99,400), making it quite an expensive gift for the boxing superstar.

Joshua, who has Nigerian roots and loves motorcycles, arrived in Ghana last week for the Battle of the Beasts boxing event. The show was organised by Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, and took place on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The moment Joshua landed at Kotoka International Airport, he embraced Ghana's lively street culture. When he spotted a sleek motorbike among the crowd welcoming him, he didn't think twice. He jumped on, started the engine, and rode off with local bikers in an impromptu trip that got fans extremely excited.

Anthony Joshua enjoys time in Ghana with Mahama family

Joshua, who held the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles during his brilliant career, has won 28 of his 31 professional fights with 25 knockouts. He was one of the main international stars at Friday's Battle of the Beasts event.

He was joined by another boxing legend, Amir Khan, making it a proper celebrity affair. The event was organised through Sharaf Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports promotion company and turned out to be one of the biggest boxing nights Ghana has seen in years.

After the fight, Joshua went to church with the Mahama family, where President Mahama even acted as master of ceremonies during a special Father's Day service.