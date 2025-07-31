Top 10 African countries with the most affordable housing in 2025

Africa's housing markets are diverse, reflecting a broad range of economic conditions, urban planning strategies, and government policies.While some countries grapple with soaring property prices, others offer surprisingly affordable homeownership opportunities.

Housing affordability is typically assessed using metrics such as the price-to-income ratio, average home prices, and the percentage of income allocated to housing expenses.

This report explores the ten African countries with the most affordable housing, based on available data from housing market reports, official government statistics, international property platforms, and economic research publications.

The analysis reflects recent developments in housing affordability, shaped by government programmes and evolving market trends.

The 10 African Countries with the Most Affordable Housing

1. South Africa

South Africa leads the continent in housing affordability according to multiple market indicators. The country boasts a price-to-income ratio of 3.07, suggesting the average home costs just over three times the average annual household income. Pretoria stands out as the most accessible major city, with a price-to-income ratio of just 2.4. Additionally, rental yields in city centres reportedly average around 10.86%, offering value to both homeowners and investors.

2. Egypt

Egypt consistently ranks among the most affordable housing markets globally. According to housing studies and government data, over 90% of urban households could access mortgage financing sufficient to purchase newly built homes as of 2021. The country’s expansive housing development schemes and state-subsidised mortgage initiatives have broadened access to homeownership across income groups.

3. Tanzania

Tanzania offers widespread affordability, particularly outside key urban hubs such as Dar es Salaam. The government has rolled out multiple low-cost housing initiatives, and the relatively low cost of construction materials contributes to the market’s accessibility. Secondary cities and rural regions remain especially affordable, appealing to first-time buyers and low-to-middle income earners.

4. Kenya

Kenya’s housing market is marked by significant affordability in secondary cities, despite high prices in Nairobi. Cities such as Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru offer more accessible pricing. The government’s Affordable Housing Programme, which targets the delivery of 500,000 units, has also played a role in controlling price surges and expanding housing access.

5. Ghana

Saglemi Housing

Ghana maintains a relatively affordable housing sector, underpinned by stable economic conditions and government housing policies. While Accra’s prices remain high due to growing demand, cities like Kumasi and Takoradi offer considerably more affordable options. The National Housing Policy aims to facilitate access for lower and middle-income households, supporting affordability through public sector engagement and public-private partnerships.

6. Uganda

Uganda ranks among the most affordable housing markets in Africa. Even in Kampala, the capital, home prices remain within reach for many middle-income families. In rural towns and smaller municipalities, costs are significantly lower. Government support for low-cost housing construction and simplified building codes have also helped to sustain affordability.

7. Zambia

Zambia’s property market continues to offer affordability across both urban and rural settings. In Lusaka, modern housing developments are emerging at relatively accessible price points. Additionally, in mining regions and smaller towns, targeted worker housing and community-based construction projects offer low-cost alternatives.

8. Morocco

Morocco benefits from a longstanding commitment to affordable housing, with government-backed programmes aimed at different income brackets. Subsidised mortgage schemes and social housing initiatives have widened access. While prices vary significantly between urban centres and smaller towns, overall affordability remains a key policy goal.

9. Tunisia

Tunisia provides one of North Africa’s more affordable housing markets, supported by strong government housing frameworks and comparatively stable economic conditions. Both urban and rural homebuyers benefit from balanced price-to-income ratios. Recent reforms have sought to strengthen mortgage access and promote homeownership among younger citizens.

10. Malawi

Malawi stands out for having the lowest absolute housing costs on the continent. While the affordability reflects the country’s broader economic challenges, cities like Lilongwe and Blantyre offer remarkably low property prices by global standards. This enables a significant portion of the population to pursue homeownership despite limited average income levels.

Key Factors Influencing Housing Affordability

Government Housing Policies

National housing strategies play a vital role in improving affordability across Africa. Countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Ghana have implemented robust programmes, including subsidised construction, mortgage assistance, and public-private partnerships. These initiatives help mitigate the impact of rising urban land values and support lower-income households.

Construction Costs and Materials

Access to local construction materials is a major determinant of housing costs. Countries with domestic production of cement, timber, and bricks often benefit from reduced construction expenses. Additionally, government policies that streamline land acquisition and building permits can accelerate the delivery of affordable housing.

Economic Conditions

Macroeconomic stability, employment rates, and wage levels directly impact affordability. As household incomes rise, purchasing power improves, especially when matched with supportive mortgage lending systems. Countries experiencing steady economic growth, such as Ghana, Tanzania, and Kenya, typically report better housing access for their populations.

Urban vs Rural Disparities

A stark contrast exists between property prices in urban capitals and rural towns. In many African countries, rural housing costs are 50–70% lower than in capital cities. Secondary cities often emerge as affordability havens, offering improved infrastructure without the inflated costs found in major urban centres.

Population Growth and Urbanisation

Rapid population growth and accelerating urbanisation pose both opportunities and challenges for housing affordability. Countries that proactively manage urban expansion through infrastructure planning and land use regulation are more likely to sustain affordable housing markets.

Outlook for Housing Affordability in Africa

The trajectory of housing affordability in Africa remains broadly positive. Government commitments to affordable housing, combined with economic development and growing construction capacity, suggest a promising outlook. Many countries are investing in national housing funds, mortgage refinancing schemes, and affordable housing regulations.

While capital cities are likely to remain expensive due to land constraints and rising demand, rural areas and emerging towns will continue to offer more accessible paths to homeownership. Sustained investment in infrastructure, urban planning, and financial innovation will be crucial to maintaining and expanding housing affordability across the continent.