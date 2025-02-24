Rent or build? How to make the smartest housing choice as a young person

As a young Ghanaian, securing comfortable and affordable accommodation is a major priority. But let’s be honest—it’s never easy.

From struggling to find a decent place to rent, dealing with greedy agents and unpredictable landlords, to the skyrocketing cost of land and building materials, housing decisions can feel overwhelming.

So, what’s the best move? Should you rent for flexibility or tighten your budget and build for long-term security? Let’s explore the pros and cons of both options and help you make the smartest decision.

1. Renting: Convenience vs. Long-Term Cost

Advantages of Renting

Flexibility & Mobility Renting makes it easier to relocate for job opportunities or personal reasons.

If you're unsure where to settle long-term, renting gives you time to decide. Lower Upfront Costs No need for millions of cedis upfront—just one or two years’ advance payment.

Avoids the burden of big loans or construction costs. Less Responsibility Repairs, property taxes, and maintenance are the landlord’s responsibility.

No stress of handling land disputes, permits, or contractors.

Challenges of Renting

Expensive in the Long Run Paying rent for years adds up—GHS 1,500 per month for 10 years means spending GHS 180,000 with no property to show for it. Lack of Ownership No matter how much rent you pay, the house will never be yours.

Rental prices in Ghana keep increasing, especially in urban areas. Possible Evictions & Rent Hikes Landlords can suddenly increase rent, sell the property, or evict tenants unexpectedly.

2. Building a House: Security vs. Financial Burden

Advantages of Building a House

Long-Term Investment A home is an asset—you can live in it, rent it out, or sell it later.

Property appreciates in value over time. No More Rent Stress Once your house is built, you stop worrying about rent payments.

You can invest your income elsewhere. More Control & Stability You decide on the design, modifications, and usage of your property.

Unlike renting, no landlord can evict you or increase your payments.

Challenges of Building a House

High Initial Cost Land in Accra, Kumasi, and major urban areas is expensive.

Building materials like cement and iron rods keep increasing in price. Time-Consuming Process Construction takes years of planning and saving.

You’ll need to deal with contractors, permits, land disputes, and unexpected costs. Less Flexibility Once you build, relocating for work or lifestyle changes becomes harder.

If you need to move, you’ll have to rent out or sell the house.

3. What’s the Best Option for Young Ghanaians?

There’s no universal answer—it all depends on your income, lifestyle, and future goals. However, here are some smart strategies to consider: Option 1: Rent While Saving to Build If your salary is modest, rent a cheaper apartment and save aggressively for land.

Buy land in developing areas like Oyibi, Dodowa, or Pokuase instead of expensive locations. Option 2: Start Small, Build Gradually Buy land early and build in phases—start with a single-room self-contained unit and expand later.

This method helps avoid long-term rent payments while working towards homeownership. Option 3: Consider Mortgage or Real Estate Investments Some Ghanaian banks offer mortgages for young professionals—consider it if you have a stable job.

Invest in rental properties and use the income to fund your dream home.

4. Key Questions to Ask Before Deciding

How stable is my job? If relocation is likely, renting makes more sense.

Can I afford to build now? If yes, start small and grow.

Do I have enough savings? If not, focus on affordable renting while saving.

What are my long-term goals? If you plan to settle in one place, owning is a smart investment.

Final Takeaway