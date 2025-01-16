Here are 7 most expensive areas to rent in Greater Accra

Accra’s rental market has been marked by rising costs, particularly in its most prestigious neighbourhoods, where the practice of quoting rents in US dollars has become a source of debate. These areas, often seen as luxury hotspots, are attracting a growing number of expatriates, diplomats, and high-income locals, contributing to the increasing unaffordability of housing for the average Ghanaian tenant who earns in cedis.

Here are the 7 most expensive areas to live in Accra, known for their high-end facilities and exclusive living standards.

1. Cantonments

As one of Accra’s most prestigious residential areas, Cantonments is home to diplomats, expatriates, and affluent locals. Rental prices here are typically high, with monthly rates starting at no less than $1,000, depending on the size and features of the property.

Cantonments is known for its luxurious properties and well-maintained buildings, making it one of the most sought-after locations in Accra for those who can afford the premium rents.

2. Airport Residential Area

Renowned for its luxury apartments and gated estates, the Airport Residential Area caters to the city’s elite, including expatriates, business executives, and affluent locals. Rental rates in this area start from $2,000 per month, with properties such as The Villas at Trassaco, The Mandarin Apartments, and The Icon House offering high-end living with top-tier amenities.

These properties are designed for those who seek exclusivity, modernity, and convenience, given their proximity to the airport and key business hubs.

3. Labone

Labone, with its trendy vibe, blends residential and commercial spaces, making it a popular choice for young professionals and expatriates. Rent in Labone follows the same dollar-dominated pricing structure seen in areas like Cantonments and Airport Residential Area.

The Labone Heights Apartments and The Oak Plaza Apartments are two prominent luxury properties in the area, offering spacious and modern living spaces with facilities like gyms, pools, and 24-hour security. The area’s blend of convenience and style makes it highly appealing to those seeking upscale living in Accra.

4. Spintex

Spintex has rapidly developed into a high-demand area with both residential and commercial properties. Known for its modern housing options and accessibility to major roads, Spintex has become a highly desirable location for both locals and expatriates.

While Spintex’s appeal continues to grow, its rental prices are on the higher end, making it a prime location for affluent residents.

5. East Legon Hills

East Legon Hills is an upscale neighbourhood known for its luxury apartments and gated communities, making it particularly favoured by affluent families and young professionals. The area’s growing popularity has led to rising rental prices, reflecting its status as a high-end residential area.

While the exact prices vary, rents in East Legon Hills are on the higher side, catering to those seeking exclusivity and comfort in a tranquil setting.

6. Dzorwulu

Dzorwulu, one of Accra's well-established and affluent neighbourhoods, has seen a rise in rental prices over the years. The area’s proximity to business districts and its reputation for luxury living make it an attractive option for high-income tenants. Rent here can be on the expensive side, with one- or two-bedroom apartments starting at $800 and larger properties reaching $2,500 per month. It is common for landlords in Dzorwulu to quote rents in US dollars, particularly for luxury and exclusive apartments. The demand for these properties reflects the area’s continued status as a prime location for those seeking upscale housing.

7. Tse Addo

Tse Addo is an emerging hotspot for luxury housing developments. While the area is still developing, its growing popularity has led to increasing rental prices, making it an attractive location for those looking to live in a newly developed luxury environment. The rising status of Tse Addo as an upscale neighbourhood is reflected in its increasing demand and the higher rental prices that come with it.