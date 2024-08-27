Fire destroys part of Job 600 building

The incident, which occurred earlier today, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, has come with concerns rising over the extent of the damage and the safety of individuals within the building.

The Job 600 building, officially known as the "Office Block for Members of Parliament," is a significant structure within the parliamentary precinct.

It houses offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) and their staff, making it a hub of legislative activity.

The fire reportedly started on one of the upper floors, although the exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames, working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.