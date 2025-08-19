Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

19 August 2025 at 15:48
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), in its half-year report for 2025 dated 31 July, disclosed that sixty-seven (67) cases have reached the full investigation stage. Within the review period, the OSP secured seven (7) convictions and one (1) acquittal, with an appeal filed against the acquittal.

The report also confirmed the conclusion of investigations into corruption-related offences involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as the Gaming Commission’s contract with Turfsport Ghana Limited, where suspects have offered restitution acceptable to the Special Prosecutor and pending adoption by the High Court.

ALSO READ: FBI found no direct evidence of corruption against Cecelia Abena Dapaah – OSP

Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF)

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and related offences in the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund between 2020 and 2024. The probe covers payments relating to Agyapa Royalties Limited, the Small-Scale Mining Incubation Programme (SSMIP), the Quarry Value Addition Programme (QVaP), a projected lithium-focused exploration and Development Corporation, the Enchi Gold Project, and other MIIF investments.

It also concerns funds spent on the Chairman of the Board of Directors, operational funds, land acquisition for an intended office building, contracts, agreements, and publications. The investigation targets both serving and former MIIF officials, as well as entities including:

ALSO READ: Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

  • Asante Gold Corporation

  • ElectroChem Ghana Limited

  • Goldridge Ghana Limited

  • GIG Minerals Limited

  • RCM Properties

  • Energy & Resources Company Limited

  • Goldstrom Ghana Limited

  • BH Minerals Limited

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and related offences linked to the operations and contractual arrangements of the Ghana Airports Company Limited between 2020 and 2024.

ALSO READ: 10 popular public figures ordered by GTEC to drop their “Dr” or “Prof” titles

Ghana Revenue Authority / Tata Consulting Services

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The office is investigating procurement processes leading to the award and execution of a contract by the Ghana Revenue Authority to Tata Consulting Services for the implementation of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITaS) for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division.

National Service Authority

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption linked to the recruitment of national service personnel and related activities within the National Service Authority between 2020 and 2024.

ALSO READ: President Mahama commutes sentences and grants amnesty to 998 prisoners

Ministry of Health / Service Ghana Auto Group Limited

The OSP is probing a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health, originally initiated by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives, to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited. The investigation relates to payments for after-sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

National Cathedral

National Cathedral

National Cathedral

The OSP is investigating corruption and corruption-related offences surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral. This includes the procurement of contractors and materials, payments authorised by former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, and activities of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

ALSO READ: ‘Bring your CV, let’s compare’ – Dr Ayensu-Danquah dares GTEC boss, Prof Jinapor

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption relating to the termination of a distribution, loss reduction, and associated network improvement project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

Illegal Mining (Galamsey)

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption connected to illegal mining activities, often referred to as Galamsey. The probe targets the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission, and the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), focusing on the seizure and management of excavators, vehicles, machinery, and gold nuggets.

ALSO READ: ‘Ghana is expecting your resignation’ – Ntim Fordjour challenges Ablakwa over presidential jet

It also covers the activities of Akonta Mining Limited, other companies, and foreign nationals allegedly involved. Allegations against some Municipal and District Chief Executives are also under review.

National Sports Authority

10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption in contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for goods and services provided by entities such as Acoma Green Consult, Tabee Gh. Limited, Wanschie Car Rentals, Obiri Car Rentals, No Farmer No Fortune, STC Clinic, Bobina Solutions, and Mum & Sons Signature.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Richest African Presidents in History and Their Net Worth

Bank of Ghana

___4894301___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4894301___2016___4___7___19___5820Bank-of-Ghana-BoG-building

___4894301___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4894301___2016___4___7___19___5820Bank-of-Ghana-BoG-building

The OSP is investigating corruption and related offences connected to the banking and financial sector crisis, which led to the collapse of several banks and financial institutions. The probe covers the financial sector clean-up and recapitalisation reforms, targeting officials of the Bank of Ghana, financial holding companies, and specialised deposit-taking institutions.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.