10 high-profile corruption cases currently under investigation by the OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), in its half-year report for 2025 dated 31 July, disclosed that sixty-seven (67) cases have reached the full investigation stage. Within the review period, the OSP secured seven (7) convictions and one (1) acquittal, with an appeal filed against the acquittal.

The report also confirmed the conclusion of investigations into corruption-related offences involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as the Gaming Commission’s contract with Turfsport Ghana Limited, where suspects have offered restitution acceptable to the Special Prosecutor and pending adoption by the High Court.

Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF)

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and related offences in the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund between 2020 and 2024. The probe covers payments relating to Agyapa Royalties Limited, the Small-Scale Mining Incubation Programme (SSMIP), the Quarry Value Addition Programme (QVaP), a projected lithium-focused exploration and Development Corporation, the Enchi Gold Project, and other MIIF investments.

It also concerns funds spent on the Chairman of the Board of Directors, operational funds, land acquisition for an intended office building, contracts, agreements, and publications. The investigation targets both serving and former MIIF officials, as well as entities including:

ALSO READ: Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

Asante Gold Corporation

ElectroChem Ghana Limited

Goldridge Ghana Limited

GIG Minerals Limited

RCM Properties

Energy & Resources Company Limited

Goldstrom Ghana Limited

BH Minerals Limited

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and related offences linked to the operations and contractual arrangements of the Ghana Airports Company Limited between 2020 and 2024.

Ghana Revenue Authority / Tata Consulting Services

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The office is investigating procurement processes leading to the award and execution of a contract by the Ghana Revenue Authority to Tata Consulting Services for the implementation of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITaS) for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division.

National Service Authority

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption linked to the recruitment of national service personnel and related activities within the National Service Authority between 2020 and 2024.

ALSO READ: President Mahama commutes sentences and grants amnesty to 998 prisoners

Ministry of Health / Service Ghana Auto Group Limited

The OSP is probing a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health, originally initiated by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives, to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited. The investigation relates to payments for after-sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

National Cathedral

National Cathedral

The OSP is investigating corruption and corruption-related offences surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral. This includes the procurement of contractors and materials, payments authorised by former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, and activities of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption relating to the termination of a distribution, loss reduction, and associated network improvement project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

Illegal Mining (Galamsey)

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption connected to illegal mining activities, often referred to as Galamsey. The probe targets the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission, and the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), focusing on the seizure and management of excavators, vehicles, machinery, and gold nuggets.

It also covers the activities of Akonta Mining Limited, other companies, and foreign nationals allegedly involved. Allegations against some Municipal and District Chief Executives are also under review.

National Sports Authority

The OSP is investigating suspected corruption in contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for goods and services provided by entities such as Acoma Green Consult, Tabee Gh. Limited, Wanschie Car Rentals, Obiri Car Rentals, No Farmer No Fortune, STC Clinic, Bobina Solutions, and Mum & Sons Signature.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Richest African Presidents in History and Their Net Worth

Bank of Ghana