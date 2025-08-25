Man dies while fighting with another man he met at girlfriend's house in Mpasatia

A dispute over matters of the heart has ended in tragedy at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District, where a 36-year-old man was killed during a confrontation on Saturday, 23 August 2025.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Somiah, is said to have visited the home of his girlfriend, Cynthia Nyarko, at about 5 p.m. to retrieve some personal belongings.

According to eyewitnesses, Emmanuel unexpectedly encountered another man, known only as Jeff, who had also come to see Cynthia. Their meeting allegedly led to a heated exchange that soon spiralled into a physical altercation.

“We heard shouting and sounds of a scuffle from the house, but it went quiet shortly after. When I entered, I saw Emmanuel lying motionless. Cynthia claimed she didn’t know what had happened,” one witness recounted.

Emmanuel was hurriedly transported on a tricycle to a nearby health centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since taken Cynthia Nyarko into custody to assist with investigations, while a search has been launched for Jeff, who is believed to have fled the scene.

